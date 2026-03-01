WATCH- Saqlain Mushtaq brands ICC as 'Indian Cricket Council' in fiery post-Pakistan exit rant; acusses 'tailor-made' pitch for India vs WI

In the immediate aftermath of Pakistan’s elimination from the T20 World Cup 2026, former legendary spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq has ignited a massive controversy. Speaking hours before the high stakes virtual knockout between India and the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Mushtaq took a provocative swipe at the sport’s governing body, referring to the ICC as the “Indian Cricket Council.”

Allegations of Pitch Manipulation

The comments come at a time when Pakistan’s campaign has officially ended despite a narrow victory over Sri Lanka. With the focus of the tournament shifting to the crucial Group 1 clash in Kolkata, Mushtaq insinuated that the playing conditions were being unfairly managed. He suggested that the pitch for the India versus West Indies encounter would be "tailor-made" to favor the home side, ensuring the Men in Blue progress to the semi-finals at the expense of their Caribbean opponents.

Critics have noted that these allegations surfaced only after the famed "Qudrat Ka Nizam" (Nature's Law) failed to salvage Pakistan's tournament hopes. For the fourth consecutive ICC white-ball event, Pakistan failed to reach the knockout stages, leading to widespread frustration among fans and former players alike.

Deflecting Blame Amidst Leadership Crisis

The timing of Mushtaq’s outburst has led to significant speculation within the Pakistani media. Some reports suggest that his vocal "foul play" narrative is a strategic move to deflect criticism away from the current team management and senior players.

A particularly sensitive point of discussion involves the future of the captaincy. Media reports indicate that there was an internal plan to elevate Shadab Khan, who is Saqlain Mushtaq’s son-in-law, to the T20I captaincy following this World Cup. By questioning the integrity of the tournament's organization, analysts suggest Mushtaq may be attempting to shield Shadab and the leadership group from the fallout of their Super 8 exit.

Reactions from the Cricketing World

The "Indian Cricket Council" remark has not been well-received by the broader cricketing community. While some fans in Pakistan have echoed his sentiments regarding the "home advantage," many experts believe the comments are a sign of desperation.

With India set to face the West Indies in what is effectively a quarter-final, the pressure is at an all-time high. For Saqlain Mushtaq, the focus remains on the perceived external factors, while the rest of the world watches to see if Suryakumar Yadav’s side can overcome the "David vs Goliath" challenge posed by Daren Sammy’s motivated West Indies squad.