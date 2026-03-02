Saqlain Mushtaq’s 'Indian Cricket Council' jibe explodes into row as Team India storm into T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals

India’s emphatic chase of 196 at Eden Gardens has pushed them into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, but the build-up was overshadowed by Saqlain Mushtaq’s controversial “Indian Cricket Council” remark. The former Pakistan spinner suggested pitch preparation could favour India. The surface, however, played true to tournament trends, and Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 powered India to a five-wicket win over West Indies, rendering the allegation hollow.

India answer the noise with a semi-final berth

India entered the Kolkata clash needing victory to stay alive. They delivered under pressure, chasing 195 with four balls to spare in front of a packed Eden Gardens. Sanju Samson’s 97* off 50 balls anchored the chase after early stumbles, while cameos from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya ensured momentum never dipped. The result sets up a semi-final showdown against England at Wankhede Stadium on March 5, with India peaking at the right moment.

What Saqlain Mushtaq said - and why it stirred debate

Speaking before the match, Saqlain Mushtaq hinted conditions could be manipulated. He remarked: “ICC… Indian Cricket Council. Let’s see what kind of pitch they prepare.” He added that favourable conditions can offer a “10–15 percent margin” to the home side. The comment spread quickly on social media, drawing criticism from fans and former players who viewed it as an unnecessary insinuation.

Eden Gardens pitch: data tells a different story

The suggestion of a tailor-made pitch loses weight when examined against tournament data.

Eden Gardens has been consistently batting-friendly.

Average run rate in the previous five matches: 8.59

Multiple high-scoring games had already been recorded at the venue.

In short, the surface behaved exactly as expected.

India have struggled on slower tracks earlier in the tournament, but Kolkata offered true bounce and pace for both teams.

West Indies posted 195, further underlining that conditions were not one-sided.

Samson’s innings silences distractions

Amid the external chatter, Samson produced one of the tournament’s defining knocks. He absorbed pressure after early wickets, rotated strike intelligently, and accelerated in the death overs with clean hitting. This innings may mark a turning point in Samson’s international narrative, long shaped by inconsistency but punctuated by brilliance.

Why pitch debates resurface in global tournaments

Concerns about surfaces are not new in subcontinental tournaments. Home familiarity, climate, soil composition, and curator philosophy naturally shape conditions. However, the ICC employs match referees and pitch monitoring protocols to ensure fairness. Local conditions may offer familiarity, but they rarely guarantee advantage at elite level cricket, where adaptability is the defining skill.