Sara Tendulkar And Arjun Tendulkar Join Sachin Tendulkar For Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar marked the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with a heartfelt visit to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. Accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar and their children, Arjun and Sara, the Tendulkar family joined thousands of devotees in offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, the “Remover of Obstacles” and god of wisdom and new beginnings.

VIDEO | Ganesh Chaturthi: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt), along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, and children Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar, offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.#GaneshChaturthi2025



A Star-Studded Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

The festive atmosphere at Lalbaugcha Raja was electric as fans and devotees eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricketing legend. Dressed in traditional attire, Sachin and his family were seen engaging in serene prayers before making their way through the bustling crowd. The visit highlighted not only Sachin’s devotion but also the cultural significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, where lakhs of people flock to mandals to seek blessings and celebrate with fervor.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol, managed by the Kambli family for over eight decades, is one of Mumbai’s most revered pandals. The festival, celebrated from the fourth day of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, extends over ten days, culminating on Anantha Chaturdashi. Known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the celebrations involve bringing home Lord Ganesha idols, fasting, preparing traditional delicacies, and visiting mandals across the city.

Sachin Tendulkar: Cricketing Legend and Devoted Family Man

Sachin Tendulkar, often hailed as the God of Cricket, holds the record as the highest run-scorer in international cricket with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries in 664 international matches. He was also a pivotal member of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team. Despite his immense cricketing achievements, Tendulkar’s public appearances often reveal his personal, humble side, as seen during this family outing at Lalbaugcha Raja.

The Tendulkar family’s visit also drew attention to Arjun Tendulkar, who has been in the spotlight following his recent engagement to Saaniya Chandhok. The 25-year-old cricketer, dressed in a brown kurta like his father, joined his family in seeking blessings. Sachin confirmed Arjun’s engagement in a Reddit AMA session, expressing excitement for his son’s new chapter. The couple exchanged rings on August 13 in a private ceremony attended by close relatives, though wedding plans remain undisclosed.

Mumbai Abuzz with Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is already in full swing across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Devotees are thronging to famous Ganpati mandals, indulging in festive delicacies, and immersing themselves in rituals that honor Lord Ganesha’s wisdom and benevolence. Celebrity visits, like that of Sachin Tendulkar, add to the festive excitement, drawing media attention and thousands of devotees eager to participate in the celebrations.

In addition to spiritual observances, Ganesh Chaturthi is a time for families to come together, exchange joy, and strengthen cultural bonds. From elaborate pandals to traditional modaks and ladoos, the festival reflects the rich cultural tapestry of Maharashtra.

Memorable Moments from Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

Cameras captured tender moments of the Tendulkar family in prayer, highlighting the blend of devotion and simplicity that has endeared Sachin to millions of fans worldwide. The visit underscored the significance of family traditions, devotion, and Mumbai’s unique celebration style, where spirituality meets grandeur.

As the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival continues, the city remains vibrant with celebrations, with iconic figures like Sachin Tendulkar leading by example in combining devotion, family values, and cultural pride.