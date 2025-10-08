Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s Adorable Bond Steals the Internet — Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter and Soon-to-Be Bhabhi Go Viral!

The Tendulkar family continues to win hearts both on and off the field — this time, through a heartwarming video featuring Sara Tendulkar and her soon-to-be bhabhi, Saaniya Chandhok. The viral clip, shared on Instagram, showcases the adorable camaraderie between Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter and son Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée. The duo’s playful moments with dogs have not only melted hearts but also sparked a wave of admiration across social media.

Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s Viral Video Takes Over Instagram

In the now-trending video, Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok can be seen playing with dogs and sharing a light-hearted moment together. Sara, who often treats her followers to glimpses of her personal life, posted the video with her future sister-in-law, highlighting their affectionate bond. Fans instantly flooded the comment section, praising the duo’s chemistry and genuine friendship.

The video radiates warmth — from their laughter to their shared love for animals. Saaniya, who runs Mr Paws, an organization dedicated to animal care and welfare, is seen in her element. Sara, too, is known for her affection for pets, making their bond all the more natural and endearing. Together, the two Tendulkar ladies have become a perfect blend of elegance, compassion, and relatability — qualities that have helped them dominate social media trends.

The Story Behind the Viral Bond

The growing friendship between Sara and Saaniya is no surprise. Ever since Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement with Saaniya Chandhok on August 13, 2025, the duo has been inseparable. Despite the Tendulkar family maintaining privacy about the engagement, Sachin Tendulkar later confirmed the joyous news, sparking excitement among fans.

Saaniya has been spotted at several family events — from the inauguration of Sara’s Pilates academy to a family vacation in Maheshwar and even Sachin’s mother’s birthday celebration. Her presence at these intimate gatherings shows just how warmly she’s been welcomed into the Tendulkar household.

With each public appearance, fans have noticed the effortless connection between Sara and her future bhabhi. Their latest Instagram video simply reinforces the bond that has been quietly growing between the two — one based on mutual respect, shared passions, and a genuine sense of sisterhood.

A Look Back: When Sara Sought Advice from Her ‘Bhabhi’

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Sara and Saaniya have captured the internet’s attention. In a resurfaced video from Sara Tendulkar’s 27th birthday in 2024, Sara had asked her close circle for life advice before turning 27. Saaniya’s advice to “reduce stress and enjoy life” resonated deeply with fans — portraying her as a calm, grounded presence in Sara’s life.

Even Anjali Tendulkar, Sara’s mother, chimed in with comforting words, encouraging her daughter to embrace life’s ups and downs with grace. But it was Arjun Tendulkar’s witty reply, “Nothing. Behave like a 27,” that stole the show, giving the moment a light, humorous twist. The wholesome family interaction reflected the warmth and relatability that fans associate with the Tendulkars.

Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? The Woman Winning Hearts

Saaniya Chandhok, the granddaughter of Mumbai-based industrialist Ravi Ghai, comes from a family known for its ventures in the food and hospitality industry, including the InterContinental Hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. Despite her elite background, Saaniya has kept a low profile, earning respect for her simplicity and philanthropic initiatives. Her work with Mr Paws has positioned her as an animal lover and a compassionate figure — a quality that aligns perfectly with the Tendulkar family’s values.

Her fiancé, Arjun Tendulkar, meanwhile, continues to focus on his cricketing journey. The left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder plays domestic cricket for Goa and has represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Arjun maintains a relatively private persona online, Sara and Saaniya have taken the spotlight as the family’s social media darlings.