Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar poses with a cute Doggo and fans cannot keep calm, check PICS

(Source: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara, who is a popular figure even among former cricketer's fans, posted another set of photos on Instagram and the fans could not stop looking at her. 

Sara can be seen holding a cute dog in her arms and ensured that she had her photo clicked with the doggo. 

She has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and every time she posts a picture or a video on the social media platform, it goes viral in no time. 

This time was no different as her fans went gaga over the two photos, posting heart emojis in the comments section. Not to forget, Sara's post has already collected over 1.5 lakh likes. That tell you how big a start she is on internet. 

Sara is in Goa and the rumours tell us that she may be there with her boyfriend Shubman Gill. 

Recently, Sara gives glimpses of her trip to Goa, where she celebrated New Year with friends. However, her latest update has set the rumour mills abuzz as netizens believe that Sara is holidaying in Goa with her alleged boyfriend and India cricketer Shubman Gill.

Check out her pics here: 

Sara TendulkarSachin tendulkarShubman GillCricket
