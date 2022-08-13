Sara Tendulkar shares mesmerizing 'Summer 2022' video, sets social media on FIRE - WATCH

Sara Tendulkar, India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter never fails to impress with her social media activity. Although she is not a Bollywood star, yet she has over 2 million followers on Instagram, courtesy her beautiful looks and styling sense. Being the daughter of India's all-time great cricketer has also got her a slight push in the fame due to last name but Sara is no less than a perfect example of beauty and brains.

Sara often shares pictures of her modeling assignments. She recently featured in an international modeling assignment for a brand which also starred Banita Sandhu (Actor).

On the latest update, Sara recently shared an Instagram reel which showed almost every glimpse of how her Summer season of the year 2022 went. In just one hour, Sara's reel crossed 80k likes on Instagram with tons of fans commenting their love for the star kid.

Sara is an avid traveller. She welcomed the new year of 2022 in Goa. While during IPL 2022, she was in Germany. She ensured heat in India was not an issue and went to Thailand for a trip and then she went on a family vacation with dad Sachin Tendulkar to London and Scotland, where the spent quality time together.

Talking her brother, Arjun Tendulkar has parted ways with the Mumbai domestic side due to lack of game time and has joined neighbors Goa for the next domestic season. The left-arm fast bowler played 2 T20s for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January last year and has now parted ways with his domestic team.

Why Arjun has parted ways with Mumbai?

A team that is always full of talent and exceptional skillful players, Arjun was reportedly disappointed that he didn't even get one chance to showcase his skills. He was dropped from the side without even being given a single chance to prove that he can do something or not. (READ FULL STORY HERE)