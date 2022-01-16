Sara Tendulkar spotted in Goa taking a walk with her doggo - SEE PICS

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar won hearts of millions of her fans again with an Instagram post.

She posted a photo on January 16 (Sunday) with her doggo with whom she is taking a walk through a field while on a long vacation in Goa.

Not to forget, Sara rang in the new year in Goa only and has been posting a lot of pictures from her quiet vacation from the sea side.

She has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and every time she posts a picture or a video on the social media platform, it goes viral in no time.

Sara has looks to break into Bollywood as well and there have been rumours floating for some time now that she may make her debut soon. However nothing concrete has come from her so far regarding entering films.

Check out her recent photos here: