Sarfaraz Khan Ignored Again After 157? Vengsarkar Calls It A 'Real Shame'

Sarfaraz Khan is once again at the centre of a fierce Indian cricket debate after a breathtaking Vijay Hazare Trophy knock, with former India batter Dilip Vengsarkar calling it a “real shame” that selectors continue to overlook him. The issue matters because it questions meritocracy in Indian cricket at a time when consistency is supposedly the primary selection currency.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Vijay Hazare Statement Knock

On Wednesday in Jaipur, Sarfaraz Khan delivered a knock that selectors could not afford to ignore. The Mumbai batter smashed 157 off just 75 balls against Goa, hammering nine fours and 14 sixes. His innings powered Mumbai past the 400-run mark and rewrote List A record books. Sarfaraz reached his century in just 56 balls, the fastest List A hundred for Mumbai, surpassing a long-standing record held by Rohit Sharma. In a tournament built on volume and consistency, this was an innings of intent, timing, and brute authority.

Dilip Vengsarkar Questions Ajit Agarkar, Gambhir

Former India selector Dilip Vengsarkar did not mince words while reacting to Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from the national setup. Speaking to the Times of India, Vengsarkar questioned why the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and team management under Gautam Gambhir continue to ignore a batter who has delivered whenever trusted. Vengsarkar recalled Sarfaraz’s crucial partnership with Devdutt Padikkal during the home Test series against England, underlining how the Mumbai batter handled pressure at the highest level. According to him, performances like those should have cemented Sarfaraz’s place across formats.

Border Gavaskar Trophy Omission Raises Eyebrows

The criticism intensified after Sarfaraz failed to get a single game during the 2024–25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Despite travelling with the squad, he remained on the bench throughout the tour. For experts, this decision reflects a deeper issue within Indian cricket selection. Sarfaraz was neither rewarded for domestic form nor backed after proving himself in Test conditions at home. Such treatment, Vengsarkar argued, sends the wrong message to domestic performers.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Test Record Adds Weight

Since making his Test debut in February 2024 under Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan has scored 371 runs in six Tests. His average of 37.10 and strike rate close to 75 include a century and three fifties, numbers that compare favourably with many current middle-order options. Beyond statistics, his ability to counter spin, absorb pressure, and accelerate when needed has stood out. These traits are precisely what India has often searched for in transitional phases.