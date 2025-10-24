Sarfaraz Khan Omitted from India A Squad: Irfan Pathan, Sunil Gavaskar React to Controversial Decision

The cricketing world was taken aback when Mumbai’s prodigious batter Sarfaraz Khan was left out of the India A squad for the upcoming first-class series against South Africa A. With an impressive domestic record, including a first-class average exceeding 100 over the last five years, Sarfaraz’s exclusion has reignited discussions among fans, experts, and former cricketers about his place in India’s second-string setup.

Irfan Pathan Urges Calm Amid Social Media Frenzy

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan stepped into the debate, cautioning against turning cricket selection into a political or communal issue. Speaking on social media platform X, Pathan stressed, “Selectors and the coach (management) will always have a plan. Sometimes it might look wrong in the fans’ eyes, but please don’t twist things or create narratives that aren’t even close to the truth.”

His comments came after Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed questioned whether Sarfaraz’s non-selection was influenced by religious bias, targeting head coach Gautam Gambhir. This claim drew sharp criticism from BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who called for keeping political agendas out of cricket. Pathan highlighted that such narratives distract from focusing on the game and undermine the selection process, urging fans to respect the committee’s decisions.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Recent Form and International Struggles

Sarfaraz, who turned 28 recently, has had a mixed journey with the Indian team. He made his Test debut under Rohit Sharma against England in February last year, scoring 371 runs in six matches at an average of 37.10, including a century and three fifties. However, his international appearances have been sporadic.

He last represented India during the home series against New Zealand in November 2024 and was left out of major tours, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the England tour, and the home series against the West Indies. Despite undergoing a physical transformation and performing well in India A’s England tour, Sarfaraz has struggled to secure a regular spot in the national team.

Sunil Gavaskar Hopes for Clarity from Selectors

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed hope that the BCCI selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, provided Sarfaraz with clear feedback regarding his omission. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said, “I think it would have been good if the selection committee had told him why he was not considered. He got 100 against New Zealand on a pitch where not too many others scored runs. He is capable of performing at the highest level.”

Gavaskar emphasized that selection can sometimes be an unlucky process, citing examples from India’s golden era when Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly dominated the middle order, leaving little room for equally talented players. He added that Sarfaraz might be encouraged to focus on the Ranji Trophy to accumulate runs and make a stronger case for national selection.

Former Teammates Call for Perspective

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin succinctly reacted with a social media post advising fans to “just leave it,” underlining the point that overanalyzing selection decisions can create unnecessary tension. Meanwhile, Pathan urged players and fans alike to prioritize performance over speculation, reinforcing that wild conclusions often emerge without proper context.