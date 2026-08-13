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Sarfaraz Khan over Dhruv Jurel? Ex-India batter backs him to start in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

India must fill two vacant batting slots from a pool of three players - Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan - as they open their series against Sri Lanka. With Padikkal expected to seal the number three spot in B Sai Sudharsan’s absence, the remaining contest is between Jurel and Sarfaraz.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
Sarfaraz Khan over Dhruv Jurel? Ex-India batter backs him to start in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sarfaraz Khan over Dhruv Jurel? Ex-India batter backs him to start in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
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