/Sarfaraz Khan over Dhruv Jurel? Ex-India batter backs him to start in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

“They hardly have any margin for error here because it's come to a stage where they need to be at their best. They have got possibly about seven Test matches, if I am right. They have to win at least about five or six, as was the last time somebody mentioned India's chances of qualifying for the final. So, very little margin for error. They have got to be at their best in the next three-four months of Test cricket that they are scheduled to play,” concluded Raman.