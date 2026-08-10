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Sarfaraz Khan reacts to India Test recall after replacing injured Sai Sudharsan

Sarfaraz Khan has reacted to his return to India’s Test squad after being named Sai Sudharsan’s replacement for the Sri Lanka series. The batter shared a picture with his father Naushad Khan after earning his first Test recall since the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Sarfaraz Khan reacts to India Test recall after replacing injured Sai Sudharsan
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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