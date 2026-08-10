/Sarfaraz Khan reacts to India Test recall after replacing injured Sai Sudharsan

The last time Sarfaraz was selected for India's squad was at the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, a series which India lost 4-1. He has been left out of the Test team since then, even though he has a very good first-class record. As a right-handed batsman, he has scored heavily in domestic cricket, with an average of 64.73 from 62 first-class matches, but has played only six Tests for India. His most recent match in the format was in November 2024.