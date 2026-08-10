International Test Record Overview



Sarfaraz Khan made his Test debut against England in Rajkot in February 2024. Across his career so far, he has featured in 6 Test matches, delivering key performances in spin-friendly and challenging conditions alike.



Sarfaraz's Test Record



Matches - 6

Innings - 11

Runs - 371

Batting Average - 37.10

Highest Score - 150 (vs NZ, 2024)

Centuries - 1

Fifties - 3

Strike Rate - 74.94

Fours- 44

Sixes - 8



Career Key Highlights & Milestones



Explosive Debut vs England (Rajkot, Feb 2024): Sarfaraz became only the fourth Indian player to score fifties in both innings of his Test debut, smashing 62 off 66 balls in the first innings and 68 not out off 72 balls in the second.



Maiden Test Century vs New Zealand (Bengaluru, Oct 2024): In a high-pressure second-innings fightback, Sarfaraz notched a memorable 150 off 198 balls, featuring 18 boundaries and 3 sixes.

First-Class Dominance: His stupendous First-Class average of 63.15 ranks among the highest in contemporary red-ball cricket, backed by 16 hundreds and a career-best triple century (301 not out).



Sarfaraz To Feature In Indian Playing XI?



Sarfaraz Khan has joined Indian squad in Sri Lanka and took part in the practice session on Monday. Whether he features in the India playing XI in the first Test will depend on form, conditions, and the balance of the side (options include Devdutt Padikkal and others).



For a player who announced himself with twin fifties on debut and a fighting hundred under pressure, this is a significant opportunity to convert domestic dominance into a more permanent Test role.