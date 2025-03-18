Saudi Arabia’s $500M Global T20 League: A Threat to IPL’s Dominance?

Indian Premier League is one of the biggest T20 league tournaments in the world dominating the T20 cricket leagues from its debut in 2008, drawing the biggest crowds and paying the fattest salaries in the domestic crickets. Now, Saudi Arabia is making a significant move to challenge the Indian Premier League (IPL) by planning a global T20 cricket league. Backed by SRJ Sports Investments, the sports division of the kingdom’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the proposed league is set to feature eight teams competing across four different locations worldwide each year, inspired by tennis’ Grand Slams.

The League’s Idea has come from former Australian Cricketer Neil Maxewell who also manages Pat Cummins and has served many cricket boards. Now the Australian Cricketer’s Association is already in discussion with Saudi authorities and is eager to participate in this tenure.

The Saudi government has earmarked a substantial investment of $500 million for this venture, underscoring its commitment to expanding its footprint in the global sports arena. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to enhance its presence in international sports, following investments in LIV Golf, and Formula 1, and securing hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The league’s structure is designed to minimize disruption to existing international matches and domestic T20 leagues like the IPL and Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). Matches are planned during open windows in the cricket calendar, ensuring players can participate without conflicting with other major events.

Discussions are ongoing with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for approval, and the league aims to distribute revenue more evenly among cricketing nations. This approach seeks financial support for smaller cricketing nations, reducing their reliance on loss-making Test matches and promoting the sport’s global growth.

If approved, this league could represent one of the most significant changes to the sport in decades, offering new opportunities for players and fans alike, and potentially reshaping the global cricket landscape.