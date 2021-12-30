Saurav Ganguly Covid-19 positive: Check health update of BCCI President here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is in haemodynamically stable condition and is maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air according to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

''On the third day of admission, Sourav Gangly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air.

''He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch,'' Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital said in a statement.

The former Indian skipper remains afebrile days after testing positive for coronavirus. Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.

The therapy is used for Covid-19 patients who are in the category of high-risk.

"Ganguly received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently hemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Soutik Panda in Consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," read a statement from Woodlands Hospital.

Although, Ganguly is fully vaccinated the nature of his job demands extensive travelling and the responsibility of taking part in all professional activities. He was rushed to the hospital late on Monday night after his RT-PCR test came positive.

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on Dec 27 with Covid status. He received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy and is currently stable: Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/otP8NBNiOv — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

"Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27, 2021, late evening with Covid Positive status," Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital stated in its health bulletin on Tuesday.

Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and he also underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.