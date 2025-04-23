'Say No To Cricket': Former Indian Cricketer Urges BCCI To End Cricket Ties With Pakistan Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: In the wake of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, former Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami has called on the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to completely sever all cricketing ties with Pakistan. The attack, carried out by The Resistance Front a proxy of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists, sparking outrage across the country.

Goswami’s Strong Message: 'Say No To Cricket'

Goswami, who represented India at the Under-19 level and played in the IPL, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his anguish and frustration over the recurring attacks. He made a passionate appeal to both the Indian cricket board and the central government to end any association with Pakistan in the world of cricket.

“SAY NO TO CRICKET! And this is exactly why I say - you don't play cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not ever," Goswami wrote in a lengthy post. "When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, some had the audacity to say, ‘Oh, but sport should rise above politics.’ Really? Because from where I stand, murdering innocent Indians seems to be their national sport,” he added.

In his post, Goswami called for a different kind of response one that reflects national pride and determination, rather than merely playing cricket. “If that's how they play - then it's time we respond in a language they truly understand. Not with bats and balls. But with resolve. With dignity. With zero tolerance,” he wrote, emphasizing the need for firm action.

An Emotional Recall of Kashmir Visit

Goswami also recalled his recent visit to Pahalgam during the Legends League Cricket, where he interacted with locals and experienced the returning peace. Expressing his heartbreak, he said the latest attack shattered hopes of normalcy.

“Just a few months ago, I was in Kashmir... saw hope returning to their eyes. It felt like peace had finally found its way back. And now... this bloodshed again. It breaks something inside you,” he said. He concluded his post with a firm statement: “No more. Not this time.”

India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Already Limited

While Goswami’s message has struck a chord with many online, it also reignites the ongoing debate around cricket diplomacy between India and Pakistan. The two nations have not played a bilateral series since 2013 and only meet in ICC or ACC events at neutral venues.

India last played a full series in Pakistan in 2008, and Pakistan last toured India during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Recently, India declined to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, opting instead to play all their matches at a neutral venue in Dubai.

Neutral Venues to Continue Till 2028

As per the ongoing agreement between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the two nations will continue to avoid bilateral tours and will only face off at neutral venues for ICC events until 2028. This arrangement will also apply to the upcoming Women’s World Cup in October 2025, to be hosted in India, where Pakistan is expected to play its matches outside Indian territory.