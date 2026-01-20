Scotland Break Silence On Bangladesh Replacement Talk In T20 World Cup 2026

Scotland have not been contacted by the International Cricket Council over potentially replacing Bangladesh at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, despite mounting speculation around the latter’s participation. Senior officials at Cricket Scotland have also ruled out initiating talks, saying they are staying clear of the issue out of respect for the Bangladesh Cricket Board as the deadline for a decision approaches. With the tournament scheduled to begin on February 7 across India and Sri Lanka, the uncertainty around Bangladesh has become one of the biggest administrative flashpoints in recent ICC history. Scotland’s response, measured and firm, offers clarity amid a swirl of unverified reports.

What Scotland actually said

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to a BBC report, ICC officials have not reached out to Scotland regarding any contingency plan. A senior Cricket Scotland source indicated that the board has no intention of lobbying or positioning itself as a replacement team. The stance is significant. Scotland are currently the highest-ranked men’s side not included in the 2026 event, which is why their name surfaced quickly once reports emerged about a possible Bangladesh withdrawal. Still, Scotland’s administrators believe any engagement without formal ICC communication would be inappropriate.

Why Bangladesh’s place is under threat

The crisis began after the BCB formally requested that its group-stage matches in Kolkata and Mumbai be moved out of India, citing security concerns. The ICC has so far refused to alter the schedule, pointing to long-standing hosting agreements that run through 2027. Tensions escalated further following the removal of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 Indian Premier League on instructions from the Indian board. The episode hardened the BCB’s stance, with officials publicly stating that the national team will not travel to India for its group fixtures. An ICC source told media outlets that Bangladesh have been asked to confirm participation by January 21. Failure to do so could trigger replacement based on ICC rankings.

Why Scotland are the logical fallback

From a pure regulatory standpoint, Scotland make sense. They sit above several teams that qualified via regional pathways and have recent World Cup experience. There is also precedent. In 2009, Scotland replaced Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in England after Zimbabwe withdrew for political reasons. However, unlike 2009, the stakes are higher. A late replacement would impact broadcast commitments, group balance, and commercial agreements. That complexity explains the ICC’s caution and Scotland’s decision to stay publicly detached.

ICC’s dilemma and what comes next

The ICC faces a narrow set of options:

Hold firm on venues and risk Bangladesh’s withdrawal

Relocate matches, which could open a governance can of worms

Proceed with a replacement, likely Scotland, if Bangladesh opt out

For now, the governing body appears reluctant to reopen the schedule, especially with the marquee India-Pakistan fixture already confirmed in Sri Lanka.