Scotland have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in Indian and Sri Lanka from February 7. Scotland have replaced Bangladesh at the tournament and it will be their seventh appearance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Richie Berrington will captain the Scotland squad that includes eleven players who were part of the 2024 World Cup squad in West Indies and USA. The selection is the first made by new Men’s Head Coach Owen Dawkins, following his appointment last month.

Zainullah Ihsan is the sole first-time callup, with the Afghan-born fast bowler having recently qualified to play for Scotland. Tom Bruce, Finlay McCreath and Oliver Davidson will all travel to their first World Cup, following their involvement in T20 and ODI squads during the last twelve months.



Why did the ICC replace Bangladesh with Scotland?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday that Scotland will replace Bangladesh at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

It was formally announced by ICC that Bangladesh will no longer compete in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to participate in the tournament per the published match schedule.

The announcement came after the ICC, in the absence of any credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India, rejected BCB’s request to move their matches from India to Sri Lanka, who are co-hosts of the tournament. Independent security assessments were conducted from internal and external experts.

Scotland, have taken Bangladesh’s place in Group C, joining England, Italy, Nepal and the West Indies.

Limited time period for squad selection

In a statement, Cricket Scotland mentioned that the squad selection is subject to all player and staff visa applications being approved.

"The squad selection is subject to all player and staff visa applications being approved. Given the limited notice for Scotland’s participation at the tournament and timescale for selecting players, two travelling reserves have been selected while three others will be non-travelling reserves," it said.

Scotland Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Richie Berrington, Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear