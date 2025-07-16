Scott Boland Enters ICC Test Bowling Top 10 After Hat-Trick; Washington Sundar Jumps 12 Positions Rapidly

Australia’s pace sensation Scott Boland has achieved a major career milestone by breaking into the Top 10 of the ICC Test Bowling Rankings for the first time. Following his electrifying hat-trick performance in the ongoing Test series, Boland climbed six spots to reach No. 6 in the latest rankings update released by the ICC.

Meanwhile, India's young all-rounder Washington Sundar has also made significant gains, rising 12 places in the Test bowling charts after a brilliant performance at Lord’s.

Scott Boland’s Hat-Trick Propels Him into Elite List

Scott Boland’s devastating spell in the second innings of Australia’s last Test earned him a rare hat-trick, shaking the opposition and sealing the win for his team. His spell of relentless accuracy and pace has now been rewarded with a career-best ranking, placing him among the world’s finest red-ball bowlers.

Latest ICC Test Bowling Rankings - Top 10

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 901 points

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 851 Points

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 838 Points

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 815Points

Noman Ali (Pakistan) - 806 Points

Scott Boland (Australia) - 784 Points

Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 782 Points

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 769 Points

Marco Jansen (South Africa) - 767 Points

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 766 Points

Boland’s rise is notable not just for the stats but also for his consistency, boasting a Test bowling average of 16.53, among the best in modern cricket.

Washington Sundar’s All-Round Brilliance Gets Recognized

On the other hand, India’s Washington Sundar impressed with the ball at Lord’s, taking 4 wickets for just 22 runs in the second innings. His bowling figures and match temperament helped India stay competitive in a tight contest. Sundar has now jumped 12 spots to 46th in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings, his highest career position to date. Known for his calm demeanor and sharp cricketing brain, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder is steadily evolving into a key figure in India’s Test setup.

What’s Next?

Boland will be crucial for Australia as they prepare for the final Tests in their home summer and upcoming WTC clashes.

Sundar, on the other hand, is expected to play a bigger role for India in the remaining two Tests against England, especially as pitches wear down and support spin.

Both players are excellent examples of what focus and discipline can achieve, showing that impact performances continue to shape careers.