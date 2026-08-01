Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Scott Edwards relinquishes captaincy as Bas de Leede takes charge

Scott Edwards relinquishes captaincy as Bas de Leede takes charge

Scott Edwards has stepped down as captain of the Netherlands men's cricket team after leading the side in 56 One-Day Internationals over the last four years, with all-rounder Bas de Leede set to take charge for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign. 

Published: Aug 01, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Scott Edwards relinquishes captaincy as Bas de Leede takes charge
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Scott Edwards relinquishes captaincy as Bas de Leede takes charge
2
3
4
5