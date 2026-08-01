/Who is Bas de Leede? Star all-rounder to lead Netherlands after Scott Edwards steps down as ODI captain

Scott Edwards has stepped down as the Netherlands ODI captain, ending a four-year stint during which he led the Dutch side through one of the most memorable phases in its recent cricketing history. The wicketkeeper-batter announced his decision to teammates after the conclusion of the Utrecht leg of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, saying he now wants to focus on contributing more as a player.
The Netherlands have named star all-rounder Bas de Leede as Edward's successor. The 26-year-old will take charge of the side for the remainder of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign as the Dutch continue their bid to qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Edwards took over the ODI captaincy in June 2022, succeeding Pieter Seelaar. During his tenure, he captained the Netherlands in 56 ODIs, registering 24 wins and 29 defeats while helping the team establish itself as a competitive force in international cricket.
Announcing his decision, the 29-year-old said stepping down had been under consideration for some time. "I'm actually stepping down from the captaincy from here. I think it's something Cookie and I have been speaking about... and this is the time that feels right for me," Edwards said.
He added that his priority is now to contribute more with the bat and gloves while continuing to be part of the Dutch setup.
The Netherlands enjoyed several landmark victories under Edwards' leadership. The side stunned South Africa and Bangladesh during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, results that highlighted the team's growing ability to challenge higher-ranked opponents.
Edwards also led the Netherlands in 50 T20Is, with one of the biggest moments coming at the 2022 T20 World Cup when the Dutch defeated South Africa, knocking the Proteas out of the tournament.
The captaincy will now pass to Bas de Leede, one of the Netherlands' leading all-rounders. Paying tribute to Edwards, De Leede thanked the outgoing skipper for the belief and confidence he instilled within the squad throughout his tenure.
He said Edwards leadership helped players back their own abilities and created an environment where the team could consistently compete against stronger opposition.
With Edwards remaining available as a player, the Netherlands will hope the leadership transition provides continuity as they continue their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign under De Leede.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.