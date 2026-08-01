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Who is Bas de Leede? Star all-rounder to lead Netherlands after Scott Edwards steps down as ODI captain

Scott Edwards has stepped down as the Netherlands ODI captain after a four-year stint, with all-rounder Bas de Leede appointed to lead the side for the remainder of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign. Edwards led the Dutch to memorable victories over South Africa and Bangladesh during his tenure and said he now wants to focus on contributing more as a player.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Who is Bas de Leede? Star all-rounder to lead Netherlands after Scott Edwards steps down as ODI captain
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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