NewsCricketScott Edwards To Lead As Netherlands Announce Experienced Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
NETHERLANDS CRICKET TEAM

Scott Edwards To Lead As Netherlands Announce Experienced Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The Netherlands national cricket team have announced their squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, opting to retain an experienced core that has represented the country in recent ICC tournaments.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Scott Edwards To Lead As Netherlands Announce Experienced Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The Netherlands national cricket team have announced their squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, opting to retain an experienced core that has represented the country in recent ICC tournaments. Captain Scott Edwards will once again lead the side, supported by seasoned campaigners such as Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, and Logan van Beek.

Qualification Through European Route

The Dutch side secured qualification for the global tournament via the European qualifiers, finishing alongside Italy. The 2026 edition will be the Netherlands’ seventh appearance at the T20 World Cup, underlining their growing consistency at the international level.

The Netherlands made their T20 World Cup debut in 2009 and immediately made headlines by defeating hosts England in a famous upset. Their best showing came in the 2022 edition in Australia, where they reached the Super 12 stage and finished eighth overall, recording notable wins over South Africa and Zimbabwe while pushing Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in close contests.

In the upcoming tournament, the Netherlands have been drawn in Group A alongside India cricket team, Pakistan cricket team, Namibia, and the United States. Their campaign will begin against Pakistan on February 7 in Colombo, setting the tone for a challenging group-stage journey.

Coach Ryan Cook Backs Squad Experience

Head coach Ryan Cook expressed confidence in the team’s preparations, citing their experience from previous World Cups, familiarity with group opponents, and exposure to conditions in Sri Lanka and India. He also highlighted the commitment shown by players and staff in the lead-up to the tournament.

Cook emphasized that the squad offers depth and a variety of options suited to different conditions. He believes the blend of experience and adaptability will be crucial as the Netherlands aim to progress through the group stages and make another strong impression on the world stage.

Netherlands Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.

