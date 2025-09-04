Sean Williams Breaks Shakib Al Hasan’s Record After T20I Recall Against Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe’s veteran all-rounder Sean Williams has scripted history after being recalled to the national squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka in Harare. The 38-year-old surpassed Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan to become the longest-serving male cricketer in T20I history, with a career spanning more than 18 years.

A Historic Debut and Record Longevity

Williams first made his T20I debut in November 2006, in the same game that introduced Shakib Al Hasan and Zimbabwe teammate Brendon Taylor to the shortest format. With his return, Williams now holds the unique record of being the only male cricketer to appear in T20Is across such an extended time span.

The left-hander had stepped away from T20Is in May 2024 but was recalled as Zimbabwe sought to strengthen their lineup ahead of the 2026 African Qualifiers. His return not only adds valuable experience but also highlights his enduring form and fitness at the highest level.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Sri Lanka edged past Zimbabwe in a thrilling first T20I at Harare, chasing down a target of 176 with four wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Zimbabwe rode on Brian Bennett’s brilliant 81 off 57 deliveries to post 175/7, but their bowlers couldn’t hold on to the advantage in the death overs. Pathum Nissanka set the tone for Sri Lanka with a fluent half-century, before Kamindu Mendis turned the game on its head with a blistering unbeaten 41 off just 16 balls, including four sixes. His late onslaught, particularly a 26-run over in the 18th, sealed the win and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Boost for Zimbabwe Cricket

Interestingly, Brendon Taylor, who debuted on the same day as Williams, is also close to matching this milestone if he returns to the international fold. For now, Williams stands alone in breaking Shakib’s long-standing mark.

As Zimbabwe prepares for the next T20s, Williams’s comeback provides a timely boost, combining his leadership, all-round ability, and unmatched experience.