Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Dream11 Team: Top Fantasy Tips, Match Preview, and Captain Picks for Major League Cricket 2025

The ninth match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 features a critical face-off between two struggling teams—Seattle Orcas (SEA) and MI New York (NY)—at the iconic Oakland Coliseum. Both teams are coming off two consecutive defeats and will be eager to register their first win in this must-win contest.

Match Overview: Desperation Meets Opportunity

Seattle Orcas are reeling from a heavy 93-run defeat against Texas Super Kings, while MI New York narrowly lost to San Francisco Unicorns by three wickets. With both teams yet to find their rhythm in MLC 2025, this clash is more than just about points—it’s about rebuilding confidence and salvaging their tournament campaign.

Historically, MI New York have dominated this fixture, winning two out of their three head-to-head encounters. However, past records won’t count for much if the current form remains inconsistent.

Pitch and Weather Report: Bat First, Bank on Bowlers

The pitch at the Oakland Coliseum has offered balanced contests, with early help for pacers and later grip for spinners. The trend so far in the tournament strongly favors teams batting first—6 out of 8 matches have been won by teams defending totals.

Weather Forecast: Clear skies, temperature around 23°C, and no chance of rain

Pitch Behavior: True bounce early, slows down later with some assistance for spinners

Winning the toss and batting first could be the best strategy, especially with recent chasing records at this venue being underwhelming.

Top Fantasy Picks: Players to Watch

Michael Bracewell (MI New York)

Form: 55 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches

Bracewell has emerged as a dependable all-rounder, contributing in both departments. He is a safe choice for captaincy in Dream11 due to his dual impact and current form.

Quinton de Kock (MI New York)

Form: 71 runs in 2 matches

An explosive top-order batter and experienced campaigner, De Kock is crucial to NY’s success. His quick starts in the powerplay can make a significant difference.

David Warner (Seattle Orcas)

Form: 244 runs in last 5 matches (overall)

Warner is yet to light up MLC 2025 but is known for bouncing back under pressure. With his team on the brink, expect a possible statement innings.

Heinrich Klaasen (Seattle Orcas)

Form: 193 runs in last 5 matches

Klaasen is one of the most dangerous middle-order batters in world T20 cricket and is due for a big knock after two quiet outings.

Monank Patel (MI New York)

Form: 82 runs in 2 matches

Monank has started well and is currently NY’s top run-scorer this season. His consistency makes him a strong vice-captain option.

Fantasy Tips: Grand League Strategy and Insights

Captaincy Picks: Michael Bracewell, Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain Options: Monank Patel, Heinrich Klaasen

Differential Picks: Harmeet Singh (9 wickets in last 5 matches), W Salamkheil (gripping wicket)

Pro Tip: With chasing becoming increasingly difficult at this venue, prioritize fantasy picks from the team batting first once the toss is announced. All-rounders and top-order batters are expected to earn maximum points.

Probable Playing XIs

Seattle Orcas (SEA):

Kyle Mayers, David Warner, Steven Taylor, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil

MI New York (NY):

Agni Chopra, Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil

Suggested Dream11 Fantasy Team (Small Leagues)

Wicketkeepers: Q de Kock (C), H Klaasen

Batters: D Warner, M Patel, K Pollard

All-rounders: M Bracewell (VC), K Mayers, Harmeet Singh

Bowlers: N ul Haq, T Boult, W Salamkheil