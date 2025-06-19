Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2918213https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/seattle-orcas-vs-mi-new-york-dream11-team-top-fantasy-tips-match-preview-and-captain-picks-for-major-league-cricket-2025-2918213.html
NewsCricket
SEA VS NY DREAM11 PREDICTION

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Dream11 Team: Top Fantasy Tips, Match Preview, and Captain Picks for Major League Cricket 2025

SEA vs NY Dream11 Prediction: Get expert fantasy tips, pitch report, playing 11s, and top picks for Match 9 of Major League Cricket 2025 at Oakland Coliseum.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 06:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Dream11 Team: Top Fantasy Tips, Match Preview, and Captain Picks for Major League Cricket 2025

The ninth match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 features a critical face-off between two struggling teams—Seattle Orcas (SEA) and MI New York (NY)—at the iconic Oakland Coliseum. Both teams are coming off two consecutive defeats and will be eager to register their first win in this must-win contest.

Match Overview: Desperation Meets Opportunity

Seattle Orcas are reeling from a heavy 93-run defeat against Texas Super Kings, while MI New York narrowly lost to San Francisco Unicorns by three wickets. With both teams yet to find their rhythm in MLC 2025, this clash is more than just about points—it’s about rebuilding confidence and salvaging their tournament campaign.

Historically, MI New York have dominated this fixture, winning two out of their three head-to-head encounters. However, past records won’t count for much if the current form remains inconsistent.

Pitch and Weather Report: Bat First, Bank on Bowlers

The pitch at the Oakland Coliseum has offered balanced contests, with early help for pacers and later grip for spinners. The trend so far in the tournament strongly favors teams batting first—6 out of 8 matches have been won by teams defending totals.

Weather Forecast: Clear skies, temperature around 23°C, and no chance of rain
Pitch Behavior: True bounce early, slows down later with some assistance for spinners

Winning the toss and batting first could be the best strategy, especially with recent chasing records at this venue being underwhelming.

Top Fantasy Picks: Players to Watch

Michael Bracewell (MI New York)

Form: 55 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches

Bracewell has emerged as a dependable all-rounder, contributing in both departments. He is a safe choice for captaincy in Dream11 due to his dual impact and current form.

Quinton de Kock (MI New York)

Form: 71 runs in 2 matches

An explosive top-order batter and experienced campaigner, De Kock is crucial to NY’s success. His quick starts in the powerplay can make a significant difference.

David Warner (Seattle Orcas)

Form: 244 runs in last 5 matches (overall)

Warner is yet to light up MLC 2025 but is known for bouncing back under pressure. With his team on the brink, expect a possible statement innings.

Heinrich Klaasen (Seattle Orcas)

Form: 193 runs in last 5 matches

Klaasen is one of the most dangerous middle-order batters in world T20 cricket and is due for a big knock after two quiet outings.

Monank Patel (MI New York)

Form: 82 runs in 2 matches

Monank has started well and is currently NY’s top run-scorer this season. His consistency makes him a strong vice-captain option.

Fantasy Tips: Grand League Strategy and Insights

Captaincy Picks: Michael Bracewell, Quinton de Kock
Vice-Captain Options: Monank Patel, Heinrich Klaasen
Differential Picks: Harmeet Singh (9 wickets in last 5 matches), W Salamkheil (gripping wicket)

Pro Tip: With chasing becoming increasingly difficult at this venue, prioritize fantasy picks from the team batting first once the toss is announced. All-rounders and top-order batters are expected to earn maximum points.

Probable Playing XIs

Seattle Orcas (SEA):

Kyle Mayers, David Warner, Steven Taylor, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil

MI New York (NY):

Agni Chopra, Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil

Suggested Dream11 Fantasy Team (Small Leagues)

Wicketkeepers: Q de Kock (C), H Klaasen

Batters: D Warner, M Patel, K Pollard

All-rounders: M Bracewell (VC), K Mayers, Harmeet Singh

Bowlers: N ul Haq, T Boult, W Salamkheil

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

SEA vs NY Dream11 predictionSeattle Orcas vs MI New York Dream11 team todayMLC 2025 match 9 fantasy tipsMajor League Cricket 2025 Dream11 teamSEA vs NY playing 11 todaySeattle Orcas playing XI MLC 2025MI New York Dream11 captain picksSEA vs NY pitch report todayOakland Coliseum pitch analysis MLCSEA vs NY fantasy cricket tipsbest Dream11 team for today’s matchSEA vs NY player stats MLC 2025Michael Bracewell Dream11 predictionQuinton de Kock fantasy value todayDavid Warner vs MI New York statsSEA vs NY Dream11 grand league picksSEA vs NY head-to-head recordHeinrich Klaasen fantasy cricket tipsMonank Patel Dream11 captain choiceSEA vs NY match prediction MLC 2025who will win SEA vs NY matchMLC 2025 fantasy team todaytop fantasy picks for SEA vs NYDream11 tips for Major League Cricket 2025best captain for Dream11 SEA vs NYSEA vs NY toss prediction todaySEA vs NY match live updatesSEA vs NY match preview MLC 2025fantasy cricket expert advice MLCSEA vs NY D
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK