Security Alert Post-Operation Sindoor: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Likely To Shift To Mumbai From Dharamshala

This development comes in the wake of "Operation Sindoor," a military action launched by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The operation was a direct response to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

Following the operation, airports across Punjab, including those near the match venue, have been placed on high alert. Sources have indicated that the IPL fixture could be moved to Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

Doubts Over PBKS vs DC Match in Dharamshala

In addition to the MI vs PBKS match, the Punjab Kings' upcoming game against Delhi Capitals, also slated for Dharamshala, is under scrutiny. With the match scheduled for the evening, security agencies have raised concerns that the use of floodlights could pose a risk, especially with Kangra district's proximity to the international border.

According to sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in constant coordination with the Government of India, and a final decision on whether the Dharamshala matches will go ahead is expected soon, pending official security clearance.

Mumbai Indians suffered a narrow last-ball defeat at home against the Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, a loss that has intensified the race for a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings boosted their campaign with a solid win over the Lucknow Super Giants on their home ground, while Delhi Capitals were left frustrated after their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad was washed out due to rain.

Race 2 Playoffs

As the tournament enters its final stretch, the points table remains tight. Punjab Kings currently sit in third place with 15 points, closely followed by Mumbai Indians in fourth with 14 points. Delhi Capitals trail just behind in fifth with 13 points. With all three teams vying for a top-two finish to secure the coveted Qualifier 1 spot, the upcoming matches are set to play a crucial role in shaping the playoff picture.