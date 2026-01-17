Security Fears Threaten Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Campaign As Players Receive Death Threats Reveals...

The President of the Bangladesh Cricketers’ Welfare Association (CWAB), Mohammad Mithun, has revealed that he is the target of death threats following his defense of national players against harsh criticism from a high-ranking Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official.

This development comes as a shock to the cricketing community. Reports indicate that the threats extended beyond Mithun to several active players, though the players' chief has not yet formally approached the BCB regarding the matter.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Mithun explained that while the national squad remains eager to compete in the T20 World Cup scheduled for next month, there is a pervasive atmosphere of fear regarding their safety. Consequently, Bangladesh has requested that their league fixtures be relocated from India to Sri Lanka.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Boycott of BPL Intensifies Crisis

The tension escalated after players staged a boycott of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This strike was a response to BCB director Najmul Islam, who warned that athletes would lose their compensation if the nation withdrew from the World Cup, suggesting their demands for payment were unfounded.

Mithun: “I Only Spoke for the Interest of Cricket”

“I’ve never had an experience like this. It’s the first time in my life. I don’t remember ever being involved in controversial talk. It’s going over my head - when have I ever spoken against the country?” Mithun remarked.

He expressed confusion over the hostility, stating, “I don’t know how to take this or describe it, as it happens with me for the first time. I haven’t used any word that goes against the country; I only spoke for the interest of cricket and the players.”

Mithun emphasized his professional duty, adding, “There is no personal issue here. Since I’m the president of an organisation, if I don’t talk about players’ rights, what’s the point of me being in this position? No one is above the country.”

Threats Extend to Active Bangladesh Players

Despite the severity, Mithun has kept the board at arm's length for now.

“I haven’t informed the board. To be honest, I am not picking up calls from unknown numbers on my mobile. But I can’t stop messages or voice notes on WhatsApp. I was asked about this there. It’s not just me; my number is available to people because it goes to the press on behalf of CWAB.”

“That’s why I receive more (calls and messages). But I’ve heard from other players, too, that they have received threats, different ways and types of threats. I haven’t talked to the board about this yet,” he clarified.

Mithun admitted his lack of experience with legal intervention: “I don’t even know how to take help from law enforcement because I have never gone to a police station for any legal matter in my life.”

Player Welfare and World Cup Participation Remain Key

Regarding the upcoming global tournament, Mithun remains focused on a balanced resolution.

“We definitely want player safety and security. We never want anyone to go and play under a life threat. We don’t want that. But at the same time, we want the player to play in the World Cup because a World Cup is a World Cup. I believe the board and the Government will take a decision keeping the players’ welfare in mind,” he concluded.