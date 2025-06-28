Selection Conundrum: India’s Nets Session Hints At Big Changes For 2nd Test VS England

Shubman Gill-led Team India started practice for their next test and Edgbaston. After suffering a gloomy defeat in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds the team has regrouped and is focusing to fix the mistakes that stopped them from starting the series on a high. The Net sessions on Friday gives a major reading and hint of what can be unfolded when India steps in at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah who is expected to miss the second test following his workload management was a present during the net sessions but was out of action not bowling even a single bowl during the day as reported by Times of India. This more or so confirms that Bumrah could miss the second test confirming the reports.

Bowling Lineup Overhaul

While Bumrah was deadly during the first test taking a fifer in the first innings, lack of support from other end by Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj proved to be a key reason behind India's defeat. The Indian bowlers loocked lacklustre in second innings failing to defend 371. Prasidh was also absent from training on Friday further hinting that there could be another major change for the next test. Krishna who took five wickets in the game conceded runs at a high rate of over 6 with English batters attacking him in both the innings.

Discussions With Head Coach

Other than Bumrah and Prasidh's absence, another key story of this training session was lengthy discussions Akashdeep Singh and Arshdeep Dingh had with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Akashdeep was a part of Indian Playing 11 during Border Gavaskar Trophy and did considerably well Down Under. Arshdeep on the other hand is yet to debut in white for India. If Krishna is snubbed, Either of Akashdeep or Arshdeep could join Siraj for next test. Mohammad Siraj spent significant time batting in the nets as India's lower order collapse in both the innings proved to be the difference of the game in hindsight.

India's Collapse

1st innings :- 7/41

2nd innings :- 6/31

India squad for five-match Test series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav