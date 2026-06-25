/'Selection should never be about Virat, Rohit but Indian Cricket': Ex-India cricketer explodes after Yashasvi Jaiswal axed

The choice by the Indian team management to prioritize veteran batsman Rohit Sharma over the highly productive Yashasvi Jaiswal for the upcoming One Day International series in England has sparked considerable criticism from former national player turned analyst Sanjay Manjrekar.
The selection committee's choice to omit the talented left handed opening batsman has startled many observers. This reaction stems from Jaiswal’s exceptional run of form, during which he scored two brilliant centuries in his last three appearances in fifty over international cricket.
How Jaiswal Was Omitted from the Selection Blueprint
Jaiswal was initially left out of the national setup's tactical plans during the home ODI series against Afghanistan. He only earned a spot in the starting eleven after batting star Virat Kohli suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of action. Taking full advantage of this unexpected opportunity, the aggressive young opener smashed an exceptional hundred in the final match of the series in Chennai.
That specific performance marked the second ODI century for Jaiswal in just six international matches. He had previously made a major impact in the format in December of last year when he hit an unbeaten, dominant 116 against South Africa in Vizag. Even with this impressive record, the recovery of Kohli meant Jaiswal was completely excluded from the roster traveling to England, a decision that Manjrekar described as highly unfair.
“Yashasvi has scored two hundreds in his last three ODIs. He made 116 not out against South Africa, then after a gap scored four and a hundred. Anyone opening in India’s strong ODI side will get opportunities, and Yashasvi has made the most of them. So yes, it is unfortunate and a bit harsh,” Manjrekar said, as quoted by the Times of India.
The former cricketer pointed out that while any individual opening the batting for a major team like India will receive opportunities, Jaiswal has capitalised on his chances perfectly, making his sudden omission deeply unfortunate.
Shaping the Strategy for the 2027 ODI World Cup
The prominent commentator expanded his criticism of this selection decision into a broader conversation regarding the long term future of team captain Rohit Sharma. Manjrekar openly questioned the structural plans of the management, stating that if the decision makers are continuing to select Rohit, it must mean they fully anticipate him leading the squad at the 2027 World Cup. If that is not the case, he argued, that vital top order position should be actively used to prepare future talent like Jaiswal.
Manjrekar strongly criticized the conventional mindset that often dictates Indian squad selections, urging the committee to prioritize the sustainable future of the national team over the status of its legendary icons. He noted that within the culture of Indian cricket, selection calls involving iconic figures are rarely based purely on ongoing athletic merit, implying that the leadership appears to be handling Rohit Sharma with extreme caution. Manjrekar stated that if the selection committee truly views Rohit as a foundation piece for the coming years, they must explicitly clarify that strategy.
“We all know the culture around big-name players. Decisions are rarely as simple as judging on cricketing merit alone. That seems to be the case with Rohit too. If the selectors believe Rohit is part of the long-term plan, they should say so.
“But if he is being picked because they are not ready to move on from him, then it reflects a problem Indian cricket has had for years. Selection should never be about what’s best for Virat, Rohit or Bumrah. It should always be about what’s best for Indian cricket,” Manjrekar added
The former international batsman warned that if Rohit is being retained simply because selectors are hesitant to transition away from him, it reveals a deeply rooted, systemic issue that has impacted the country's cricketing landscape for generations. He concluded by emphasizing that national squad selection must never be about accommodating the personal desires or extending the playing careers of individuals such as Rohit, Virat Kohli, or Jasprit Bumrah. Instead, every single spot must be decided purely on what serves the best interests of Indian cricket.
“If the selectors have picked Rohit, I hope it’s because they genuinely see him as part of the 2027 World Cup plans. Otherwise, that place should have gone to somebody else," he added.
Rohit Sharma's Proven On Field Record
Even though there are legitimate arguments for transitioning away from Rohit Sharma in the fifty over format, his recent statistical outputs show that he remains in excellent batting form. Having shifted his international focus exclusively to ODIs, the veteran captain put together a strong showing in the recently finished three match series against Afghanistan. This follows a highly productive stretch in Australia last year where he proved his enduring class by scoring over 200 runs across a three match series.
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