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'Selection should never be about Virat, Rohit but Indian Cricket': Ex-India cricketer explodes after Yashasvi Jaiswal axed

The choice by the Indian team management to prioritize veteran batsman Rohit Sharma over the highly productive Yashasvi Jaiswal for the upcoming One Day International series in England has sparked considerable criticism from former national player turned analyst Sanjay Manjrekar.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 09:13 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
'Selection should never be about Virat, Rohit but Indian Cricket': Ex-India cricketer explodes after Yashasvi Jaiswal axed
Image Credit: Credits - X (BCCI)Source: Bureau

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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