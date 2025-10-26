Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976445https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/selectors-are-waiting-kaif-backs-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohli-for-2027-world-cup-2976445.html
NewsCricket
MOHAMMAD KAIF

'Selectors Are Waiting...': Kaif Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For 2027 World Cup

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed strong support for batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, insisting they remain crucial for India’s squad ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Selectors Are Waiting...': Kaif Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For 2027 World CupImage Credit:- X

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed strong support for batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, insisting they remain crucial for India’s squad ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kaif highlighted a narrative suggesting that certain selectors and media are “waiting for them to fail” to remove them from the team.

ODI: The Last Stage for Rohit and Virat

With both Rohit and Virat having retired from T20Is and Tests, the ODI format is the only platform for fans to witness their mastery. Recent speculation about their international futures intensified after subpar performances in Perth, where Rohit scored 73 off 97 balls and Virat recorded a second consecutive duck in Adelaide.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The duo responded in style during the third ODI against Australia, forging a 168-run unbeaten partnership to chase down India’s 237-run target. Rohit led the charge with 121 off 125 balls*, while Virat contributed 74 off 81 balls*, ensuring India avoided a series whitewash. After captain Shubman Gill fell cheaply for 24 off 26 balls, Rohit and Virat’s experience and composure proved decisive.

Kaif Praises Determination and Focus

Kaif lauded the pair’s mental toughness and intent, noting, “In the back of their minds, they know people are waiting for them to fail. Both Rohit and Virat are determined to play on their terms and not give anyone a chance to remove them from the team.”

Highlighting their value for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, Kaif added, “On South Africa’s fast and bouncy tracks, you need Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit has shown that age is just a number. They haven’t done anything wrong, and they deserve to be part of the squad.”

A Statement Through Performance

Their partnership in Sydney was more than a match-winning effort; it was a clear signal of their intent to continue contributing at the highest level. For Kaif and many fans, Rohit and Virat’s resurgence emphasises why India should retain the duo as leaders and match-winners for the ODI World Cup 2027.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
DNA Decodes: Ex-Trishul - Why Pakistan Is Terrified By India's War Drills
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
Aga Syed Slams NC Leadership, Accuses Party Of 'Betrayal Of Public Trust'
Cyclone Montha
IMD Issues Red Alert As Cyclone Montha Approaches India’s East Coast
Pakistan terror export
Report Exposes Pakistan’s Kashmir Obsession: A 78-Year Industry Of Terror
Lakhvinder Kumar
CBI Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Key Aide Lakhvinder Kumar
Hooghly accident
West Bengal: Three Killed In Road Accident After Car Rams Vehicle In Hooghly
Karnataka
Bengaluru Man Arrested For Forcing Woman To Embrace Islam For Marriage
Pakistan Afghanistan talks
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Peace Talks With Afghanistan Fail In Istanbul
12 Months Travel India
12 Months, 12 Best Places To Visit In India
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Transfer Of All J-K Undertrial Prisoners To Local Jails