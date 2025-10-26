'Selectors Are Waiting...': Kaif Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For 2027 World Cup

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed strong support for batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, insisting they remain crucial for India’s squad ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kaif highlighted a narrative suggesting that certain selectors and media are “waiting for them to fail” to remove them from the team.

ODI: The Last Stage for Rohit and Virat

With both Rohit and Virat having retired from T20Is and Tests, the ODI format is the only platform for fans to witness their mastery. Recent speculation about their international futures intensified after subpar performances in Perth, where Rohit scored 73 off 97 balls and Virat recorded a second consecutive duck in Adelaide.

The duo responded in style during the third ODI against Australia, forging a 168-run unbeaten partnership to chase down India’s 237-run target. Rohit led the charge with 121 off 125 balls*, while Virat contributed 74 off 81 balls*, ensuring India avoided a series whitewash. After captain Shubman Gill fell cheaply for 24 off 26 balls, Rohit and Virat’s experience and composure proved decisive.

Kaif Praises Determination and Focus

Kaif lauded the pair’s mental toughness and intent, noting, “In the back of their minds, they know people are waiting for them to fail. Both Rohit and Virat are determined to play on their terms and not give anyone a chance to remove them from the team.”

Highlighting their value for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, Kaif added, “On South Africa’s fast and bouncy tracks, you need Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit has shown that age is just a number. They haven’t done anything wrong, and they deserve to be part of the squad.”

A Statement Through Performance

Their partnership in Sydney was more than a match-winning effort; it was a clear signal of their intent to continue contributing at the highest level. For Kaif and many fans, Rohit and Virat’s resurgence emphasises why India should retain the duo as leaders and match-winners for the ODI World Cup 2027.