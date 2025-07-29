India managed to pull off a gritty draw in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England on Sunday, largely thanks to the lower-middle order’s resistance. Trailing by a massive 311 runs after England posted 669 in their first innings, India fought back on the strength of three centuries and a near-century.

Spin allrounder Washington Sundar was at the heart of the comeback, scoring an unbeaten 101*, while Ravindra Jadeja (107*), Shubman Gill (103), and KL Rahul (90) also played crucial roles. The draw kept India alive in the five-match series, though they still trail 1-2 heading into the decider.

M Sundar Blasts Selectors For Inconsistent Opportunities

While Washington’s performance won him plaudits from fans and experts, it also reignited a long-standing grievance from his father, M Sundar. In a scathing interview to the TOI, the senior Sundar criticized the national selectors for not giving his son a consistent run in the Indian team despite his impressive performances.

“Washington has been doing very well consistently. However, people tend to avoid and forget his performances,” said M Sundar. “Other players get regular chances, only my son doesn't get them. Washington should consistently bat at number five like he did in the second innings of the fourth Test and get five to ten straight chances.”

“He Gets Dropped Even After One Bad Match”

Sundar’s father expressed his frustration over what he called an unfair approach. He recalled how his son had scored valuable runs in tough conditions against England in 2021 85* in Chennai and 96* in Ahmedabad but was still not assured a place in the XI.

“He would have been dropped even if those two knocks had ended up in centuries. Has this kind of an approach been maintained for any other Indian cricketer?” he asked.

Recalling The Nidahas Trophy And IPL Setbacks

M Sundar also mentioned Washington’s breakout performance during the 2018 Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets and impressed with his economy rate. However, the momentum didn’t carry into his IPL career.

“In the very next IPL season, RCB benched him for 11 straight matches despite good performances. Can you imagine his mentality?” said M Sundar. He also highlighted how his son made an impact with a quickfire 40 off 14 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022, only to be pushed down the order in the following match.

“Even Gujarat Titans Don’t Back Him”

According to M Sundar, the trend of underutilization continued with his current IPL team, Gujarat Titans (GT). “Even his current team don’t give him regular chances. He showcased his calibre in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians, smashing 48 off 24 balls,” he said.

He also pointed out how players like Yashasvi Jaiswal have been given long ropes by their franchises, but Washington hasn’t enjoyed similar trust not even in domestic cricket.

Despite limited opportunities, Washington Sundar has continued to prove his value. With his 101* in a pressure situation against a dominant England side, he has once again thrown his hat into the ring for a regular place in India’s Test middle order.