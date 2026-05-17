'Selectors would say...': Sourav Ganguly reveals how he saved Rahul Dravid’s ODI career as a captain

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has opened up on one of the biggest tactical decisions in Indian cricket history, revealing how backing Rahul Dravid during a difficult phase helped save his ODI career and transformed India's team balance ahead of the 2003 World Cup.

Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Ganguly recalled how Dravid faced intense scrutiny in the early 2000s due to concerns over his strike rate in One Day Internationals. At a time when ODI cricket was evolving rapidly with aggressive batting and flexible team combinations becoming essential, selectors had begun questioning Dravid’s place in the side.

ALSO READ: 'Let me talk in peace, Kane's my friend': Virat Kohli slams robot dog 'champak' expressing privacy concerns during IPL 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"There was a phase when Rahul Dravid was getting picked in ODIs. But people used to say his strike rate was not good enough. Selectors would say maybe someone else needed to be picked. But I did not leave him, because if I had left him, it could have finished him," Ganguly said.

Why India turned Rahul Dravid into a wicketkeeper?

Ganguly explained that India's lack of a wicketkeeper-batter forced the team management to think differently. While teams like Australia had Adam Gilchrist, South Africa had Mark Boucher and Sri Lanka had Kumar Sangakkara, India lacked a reliable wicketkeeper who could contribute significantly with the bat.

"Our batting used to end at six. So we made him the wicketkeeper," Ganguly revealed.

ALSO READ: Blame game erupts in GT camp after daunting loss vs KKR, Shubman Gill says, 'Don't think we deserved to win...'

The decision proved to be a masterstroke. By using Dravid as wicketkeeper, India could include an extra specialist batter in the playing XI and strengthen the middle order. The move also allowed players like Mohammad Kaif to feature regularly, improving India’s overall balance during the ODI rebuilding phase before the 2003 World Cup.

"We could play Kaif and extend the batting to seven," Ganguly added.

India’s lack of all-rounders forced tactical changes

Ganguly also admitted that India did not possess the kind of genuine all-rounders that dominant teams had during that era. As a result, the team often relied on part-time bowlers to fill the gaps.

"We did not have that kind of all-rounder. So Virender Sehwag bowled, Sachin Tendulkar bowled, I bowled, Yuvraj Singh bowled. Good teams had those all-rounders; we did not," he said.

The experiment with Dravid behind the stumps eventually became one of the defining tactical calls of India’s ODI setup. Despite not being a natural wicketkeeper, Dravid adapted to the physically demanding role and became a key figure in India’s run to the 2003 World Cup final.