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'Send a shiver down England team': Michael Vaughan demands punishment after nightclub incident

Michael Vaughan has called for strict punishment after Brydon Carse’s latest nightclub incident involving police. The former England captain said the ECB must set a strong precedent to curb repeated off-field controversies.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
'Send a shiver down England team': Michael Vaughan demands punishment after nightclub incident
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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