Senior Pakistan Players ‘Shocked and Unhappy’ After PCB Removes Category A From Contracts, Vent Frustration in Private Chats - Report

Senior members of the Pakistan cricket team are said to be unhappy and shocked after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, decided to completely remove Category A from the central contracts structure. The change came into effect from July 1, and while the number of contracted players has gone up from 27 to 30, including 12 fresh faces, the removal of the top bracket has raised serious concerns among senior cricketers.

Previously, batting star Babar Azam and current ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan were the only two players in the prestigious Category A. Both have now been pushed down to Category B, where they will share space with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, and others.

Frustration in Private Chats

According to a report on Cricket Pakistan, senior players were not only surprised but also deeply displeased by the move. Some described it as a sign of disrespect toward their contributions. The report further claims that players vented their frustration through private chats, with discussions even touching on the idea of rejecting the central contracts altogether. Importantly, a player can still represent Pakistan without holding a central contract, which gives the seniors that option.

Favouritism Allegations Surface

Speculation has also emerged that certain players may have been promoted or included in the list due to the influence of selector and former coach Aqib Javed, as well as current white-ball coach Mike Hesson. These claims have fueled anger among senior members, who see the removal of Category A as an unfair step.

The PCB, however, has dismissed all reports of bias, insisting that the contracts were awarded on “100% merit.” Sources within the board maintain that as players perform better, their categories will be upgraded in the future.

On-Field Struggles Add To Pressure

The unrest in the dressing room comes at a time when Pakistan cricket is already under fire for its poor on-field performances. The team recently suffered a 202-run humiliation against the West Indies in the ODI series decider, marking their first series defeat to the Caribbean side in 34 years.

With the Asia Cup in the UAE only weeks away, Pakistan’s inconsistency has become a major worry for fans and experts alike. Adding to the shock, both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan once seen as the backbone of the team across formats have been dropped from the Asia Cup squad, compounding their disappointment after the Category B demotion.

The removal of Category A has clearly unsettled Pakistan cricket at a time when unity and confidence are most needed. Whether the seniors decide to sign their new contracts or take a stand remains to be seen. But one thing is clear the PCB’s bold move has sparked a new wave of controversy, putting both the board and the players under intense scrutiny.