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Dressing Room rift: Senior players 'reportedly' revolt over Gautam Gambhir's tactics

Atmosphere and administrative stability within the Indian men cricket team dressing room have come under intense public scrutiny following reports that several senior squad members and board stakeholders have lost confidence in head coach Gautam Gambhir leadership methods.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Dressing Room rift: Senior players 'reportedly' revolt over Gautam Gambhir's tactics
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Dressing Room rift: Senior players 'reportedly' revolt over Gautam Gambhir's tactics
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