September 2025 ICC Player Of The Month: Two Men And One Woman From India Nominated - Check

Indian cricket fans have reason to celebrate as two of their stars have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month Award for September 2025. In the men’s category, Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav join Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett as the three nominees for the prestigious award.

Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav Shine in Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma earned his nomination following a sensational run in the Asia Cup, scoring 314 runs in seven T20I matches at an exceptional strike rate of 200. His performance included three half-centuries and earned him the Player of the Tournament award, solidifying his reputation as one of India’s most explosive young batters.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kuldeep Yadav has been recognised for his remarkable bowling performances during the same tournament. He claimed 17 wickets, leading the charts and playing a key role in India’s title-winning campaign. His consistent wicket-taking ability throughout the tournament made him a standout performer.

Smriti Mandhana Among Women’s Nominees

In the women’s category, India’s Smriti Mandhana has made the shortlist after scoring 308 runs in four matches during the Women’s Cricket World Cup, maintaining her position as the world’s top-ranked ODI batter.

She will compete against South Africa’s Tazmin Brits, who scored back-to-back centuries, including an unbeaten 171 against Pakistan, and Pakistan’s Sidra Amin, who amassed 293 runs in three matches with two unbeaten centuries in an ODI series against South Africa.

Fans can cast their votes for their favourite nominees on the official ICC website, with winners expected to be announced in the second week of October. This recognition highlights India’s continued strength in international cricket, showcasing exceptional talent in both the men’s and women’s teams.