Seven Iconic Venues Named For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 In England, Lords To Host Final

The stage is being set for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with seven venues across England confirmed to host the landmark 10th edition of the tournament. The final is scheduled to take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5, marking another historic moment for women’s cricket.

The announcement was made on May 1 during a launch event at Lord’s. In addition to the grand finale venue, matches will be played at Edgbaston, The Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, and the Bristol County Ground.

The tournament will kick off on June 12, 2026, and run over 24 days, featuring 33 matches. This edition will showcase the largest-ever field in Women’s T20 World Cup history, expanding to 12 teams, which will be split into two groups of six. The group stage will be followed by knockout rounds leading to the final at Lord’s.

Eight teams have already earned automatic qualification: England (hosts), Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies. The remaining four spots will be filled through a qualifying tournament set to take place in 2025.

ICC Chair Jay Shah highlighted the significance of the venue announcements, noting that the tournament aims to celebrate elite performance and the global growth of women’s cricket. He also pointed to Lord’s as a fitting venue for the final, recalling the electric atmosphere of the sold-out Women’s World Cup final in 2017.

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould expressed his excitement about hosting the event, calling it the biggest women’s cricket tournament ever held in England and Wales. He emphasized the importance of delivering a world-class experience for players and fans alike, aiming to inspire the next generation of cricket enthusiasts.

This edition promises not just high-quality competition but also a platform to push women’s cricket into new territories of popularity and global reach, particularly with cricket’s upcoming return to the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028.

The full match schedule is expected to be released in the coming months.