Star pacer reverses retirement, included in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad; Check complete team

South Africa have confirmed their 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in England and Wales from June 12. Star batter Laura Wolvaardt, currently ranked third in the ICC Women’s T20I Batter Rankings, will lead South Africa for the second tournament in a row.

The biggest talking point from the South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement is the return of ace pacer Shabnim Ismail, who has reversed her retirement to make herself available for the marquee ICC event.

She brings experience and depth to the Proteas pace battery and is South Africa's leading wicket-taker in ODIs and T20Is, with 123 wickets from just 113 games in the latter. The 37-year-old Shabnim last featured in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on home soil, where South Africa lost to Australia in the Final.



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South Africa Coach Reacts To Shabnim Ismail's Return

Speaking on Shabnim Ismail's return, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi stated that her return was meant to boost the South Africa setup.

"Looking at the ODI World Cup last year (of which South Africa were the runner-ups), we felt we needed that X-factor. And she definitely carries that. She's a fighter. Good on the field. And not talking about skills only, the thing she brings out of that skill. This addition will make sure that we'll fight all the way," said Mashimbyi.

Meanwhile, another player returning is important all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who makes her return after an injury lay-off, that saw her miss the series against New Zealand and India.

Discussing her comeback into the side, the coach said, "If you don't eat food for a long time, you get hungry. That's where she is, hungry for more cricket. Medically it's all a green light, and she's fit and raring to go."

Having finished runners-up in the last two editions of Women's T20 World Cup, the Proteas will be hoping to go one step further this time around.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT



The South African Women’s National Selection Panel has today confirmed the 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in England and Wales from 12 June - 05 July.



Aiming to continue inspiring the future… pic.twitter.com/ec8m2f7vT5 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) May 12, 2026

Composition Of South Africa Squad

Laura Wolvaardt will be integral to the Proteas batting alongside Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits and former skipper Dane van Nierkerk.

While Marizanne Kapp and Annerie Dercksen will be joined by former South Africa U19 skipper Kayla Reyneke to aid with bat or ball. This will be Reyneke's first senior Women's ICC tournament with the Proteas.

The bowling department will consist of top-notch pacers in Ayabonga Khaka and Ismail, while Nonkululeko Mlaba will bring in her spin variations to provide breakthroughs.

South Africa Squad For Women's T20 WC 2026

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk.

South Africa Fixtures At Women's T20 World Cup 2026:

South Africa kick off their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Australia on June 13 in Manchester.

vs Australia, June 13, Manchester, 2:30 PM

vs Pakistan, June 17, Birmingham, 6:30 PM

vs India, June 21, Manchester, 2:30 PM

vs Netherlands, June 25, Bristol, 6:30 PM

vs Bangladesh, June 28, Lord's, 10:30AM

*All timings are in local time