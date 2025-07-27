Shadab Khan Ruled Out Of Asia Cup 2025 With Shoulder Injury, Pakistan Face Major Setback Ahead Of UAE Tournament - Reports

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 have been dealt a severe blow, as their white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is likely to miss the tournament due to a recurring shoulder injury. The news comes at a crucial time for Pakistan, just weeks before the high-octane continental tournament begins in September.

According to sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 26-year-old all-rounder has been battling shoulder issues for some time now. The PCB's medical panel has now advised surgery as the best course of action, which will rule him out of competitive cricket for at least three months. He is expected to fly to London soon for the operation.

Shadab, who has featured in 6 Tests, 70 ODIs, and 112 T20Is for Pakistan, last played in a home ODI series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 3-0. However, he missed the recent white-ball series in Bangladesh due to fitness concerns and now looks certain to sit out the prestigious regional tournament as well.

Asia Cup 2025: UAE Named Main Host in Hybrid Format

In a key development, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi officially confirmed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the primary host of the Asia Cup 2025, with the event being conducted in a hybrid format. The decision was announced following an ACC meeting in Dhaka on July 26.

The tournament, which will be the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, is scheduled to begin in early September, with matches to be played across multiple venues. The final will take place on September 28.

Blockbuster India vs Pakistan Clash on September 14

The biggest match of the tournament is undoubtedly the India vs Pakistan clash, scheduled for September 14. Given the format, there’s a possibility that the two arch-rivals could face each other up to three times once in the group stage, again in the Super 4s, and potentially in the final, depending on their performance.

Asia Cup 2025 Format

The 2025 Asia Cup will feature eight teams, divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage, from which the top two teams will then face off in the final.

First held in 1983, the Asia Cup has grown into one of the most anticipated events in the international cricket calendar, especially due to the intense regional rivalries and the emergence of strong Asian cricketing nations.

What Shadab's Absence Means for Pakistan

Shadab Khan's absence will be a big void for Pakistan, not just because of his bowling but also due to his leadership experience and lower-order batting skills. Known for his ability to break partnerships and contribute quick runs, his unavailability could affect the team’s balance in high-pressure matches especially against top sides like India and Sri Lanka.

With time running out, Pakistan will now look to identify a suitable replacement and possibly adjust their squad dynamics to cope with Shadab’s absence.