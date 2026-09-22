Indian opener Shafali Verma wrote her name into the record books on Tuesday, September 22 by becoming the highest run-scorer in Women’s Twenty20 Internationals (WT20Is) in a single calendar year.
Shafali, the explosive right-hander surpassed South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt during India’s Asian Games 2026 gold-medal clash against Sri Lanka at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.
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Needing just 10 runs before the final match to claim the top spot, Shafali reached the milestone within the first two overs of the match, crossing Wolvaardt’s previous world record of 824 runs on the seventh ball of her innings.
She went on to blast a blistering 48 off 29 balls, punctuated with three boundaries and three towering sixes at a strike rate of 165.52. The knock lifted her 2026 international tally to 863 runs in 24 matches, averaging 39.22 with an astonishing overall strike rate of 162.83.
Most Runs In A Calendar Year (Women's T20Is)
863 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2026*
824 - Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) in 2026
800 - Natasha Miles (HKG-W) in 2026
779 - Esha Oza (UAE-W) in 2025
779 - Yasmin Daswani (HKG-W) in 2026
Shafali has made her mark with crucial performances on the biggest stages. Since her match-winning 87 in the 2025 ODI World Cup final, she has been in outstanding form in tournament knockouts.
Across those knockout fixtures, she has amassed 407 runs at an average of 101.75, operating at a strike rate well north of 180.
The day brought another milestone for Indian cricket. During their opening stand of 99 against Sri Lanka, Shafali and Smriti Mandhana became the first opening pair in Women's T20I history to cross 4,000 aggregate partnership runs.
The duo now sits clear at the top with 4,080 partnership runs across 107 matches, well ahead of UAE’s Esha Oza and Theertha Satish (2,949 runs) and Australia's Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney (2,720 runs).
With months still left on the calendar, Shafali Verma has firmly cemented 2026 as one of the most dominant individual years the women's game has ever witnessed.
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