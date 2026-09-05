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Shafali Verma creates history against Pakistan, joins elite T20I club with major milestone

Shafali Verma created history against Pakistan, becoming the youngest player to score 3,000 runs in Women’s T20Is. The India opener reached the landmark at just 22 years and 220 days, adding another major milestone to her career.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 11:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
Shafali Verma creates history against Pakistan, joins elite T20I club with major milestone
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Shafali Verma creates history against Pakistan, joins elite T20I club with major milestone
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