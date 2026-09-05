/Shafali Verma creates history against Pakistan, joins elite T20I club with major milestone

Shafali Verma added another landmark to her rapidly growing international career on Saturday as the India opener became the youngest batter to score 3,000 runs in Women's T20Is. The milestone came during India's Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.
Shafali needed just seven runs to reach the landmark and completed the feat at the very start of India's chase. She reached 3,000 T20I runs at the age of 22 years and 220 days, comfortably surpassing Ireland's Gaby Lewis, who previously held the record at 24 years and 347 days. The milestone also made Shafali only the third Indian woman to cross the 3,000-run mark in the format, joining Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.
Shafali’s latest achievement further underlines her impact in the shortest format. She became the 16th player in Women’s T20I cricket to accumulate 3,000 runs and achieved the feat in 2,182 balls, according to the figures provided for the milestone.
The youngster’s name now sits at the top of the list of youngest batters to reach the landmark.
22y 220d - Shafali Verma (India)
24y 347d - Gaby Lewis (Ireland)
27y 139d - Esha Oza (UAE)
27y 171d - Smriti Mandhana (India)
27y 347d - Hayley Matthews (West Indies)
Shafali came into the Pakistan game after making a strong start to the Asia Cup. She had scored 64 against Thailand in India's tournament opener and followed it with 28 against Hong Kong.
Shafali’s personal milestone came after India’s bowlers had already put the contest firmly in their control.
Pakistan were dismissed for just 55, their lowest-ever total in Women’s T20I cricket. The collapse began after Pakistan made a promising start before India’s spin attack dismantled their middle order.
N Sree Charani and Prema Rawat led the bowling effort with three wickets apiece, while Deepti Sharma chipped in with two wickets. Pakistan’s batting struggled to cope with India’s disciplined attack and eventually folded for 55.
Having completed her 3,000-run milestone, Shafali continued attacking during the chase. She struck a boundary and a six before being dismissed by Pakistan captain Fatima Sana for 12 off six balls.
Fatima was the only Pakistan bowler to make a significant impact, claiming all three Indian wickets to fall during the chase. However, the early setbacks did little to derail India. Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma guided the side home as India reached the target in just 8.4 overs to register a seven-wicket victory with 68 balls remaining.
The win marked India’s third consecutive victory in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. After beating Thailand and Hong Kong earlier in the tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side finished the Group A campaign unbeaten and advanced to the semi-finals.
For Shafali, meanwhile, the Pakistan clash will be remembered for another record-breaking moment as she became the youngest-ever player to reach 3,000 runs in Women’s T20Is.
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