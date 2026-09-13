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Shafali Verma creates history, breaks Smriti Mandhana’s record in Asia Cup final

Shafali Verma smashed a 24-ball fifty in the Women’s Asia Cup final to break Smriti Mandhana’s record for the fastest half-century in the tournament. Her explosive knock helped India make a strong start against Sri Lanka in the title clash.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 10:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
Shafali Verma creates history, breaks Smriti Mandhana’s record in Asia Cup final
Image Credit: BCCI Women / X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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