/Shafali Verma creates history, breaks Smriti Mandhana’s record in Asia Cup final

Shafali Verma produced a stunning attacking display in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, smashing the fastest half-century in the history of the tournament. The India opener reached her fifty in just 24 balls at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India opted to bat first after captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss, and Shafali immediately took charge alongside Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order. After taking four balls to get off the mark, the right-hander shifted gears and began putting pressure on the Sri Lankan bowlers.
Shafali completed her half-century in the eighth over when she hit Kavisha Dilhari for a boundary. Her 24-ball fifty took her past the previous record of 25 balls, which was held by her opening partner Mandhana for her knock against Sri Lanka in the 2022 edition.
The half-century was Shafali’s 21st in Women’s T20Is and her third fifty of the ongoing Asia Cup. Her latest effort also strengthened her position among the leading performers in the tournament’s history.
24 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka, Dubai, 2026
25 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka, Sylhet, 2022
26 - Richa Ghosh (IND-W) vs UAE-W, Dambulla, 2024
26 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs Nepal-W, Dambulla, 2024
26 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs Thailand-W, Dubai, 2026
Shafali’s latest fifty also took her tally in the 2026 tournament to three half-centuries. She is now among the players with the most 50-plus scores in a single edition of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, matching the mark achieved by Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu in the 2024 edition.
The knock was another example of Shafali’s ability to change the momentum of an innings in a matter of deliveries. While Mandhana provided support at the other end, Shafali took the attack to Sri Lanka and helped India establish a strong platform in the final.
The opening pair had already been one of the key features of India’s campaign, and Shafali’s record-breaking fifty added another significant milestone to the summit clash.
India made one change to their playing XI for the final, with G Kamalini replacing Pratika Rawal. Harmanpreet confirmed at the toss that Rawal was rested for the title clash, with Kamalini coming into the side.
"We are going to bat first. It's a very important game for us; put up a score on the board. Every final is important; there is pressure, but we need to play good cricket," Harmanpreet said at the toss.
With Shafali setting a new record for the fastest fifty in the competition, India got the kind of explosive start they would have wanted in their bid to finish the tournament with the Asia Cup title.
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