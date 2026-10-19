/Shafali Verma creates history, surpasses Smriti Mandhana for huge T20I record 

India's explosive opener Shafali Verma etched her name into the history books on Monday, October 18, 2026 during the second T20I against Zimbabwe at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.
Shafali's blistering 55 off just 25 balls (six fours and four sixes, strike rate 220) marked her ninth 50-plus score of the calendar year in women’s T20 Internationals, overtaking the previous mark of eight set by her opening partner and India captain Smriti Mandhana in 2024.
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Most 50-plus scores in a calendar year
9 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2026
8 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) in 2024
7 - Mithali Raj (IND-W) in 2018
7 - Natasha Miles (HKG-W) in 2026
Match And The Milestone Knock
Zimbabwe posted a modest 102/8 in their 20 overs. India, chasing 103, needed only 8.5 overs to finish the job for a nine-wicket victory, sealing the three-match series 2-0 with a game to spare.
Shafali and Smriti put on a 96-run opening stand before Verma was dismissed for 55; Mandhana finished unbeaten on 47 off 25 balls. The partnership was the pair's ninth 50-plus stand of 2026 - itself a calendar-year record for any batting pair in women’s T20Is.
Most 50-plus stands in a calendar year in Women’s T20Is (any wicket)
9 - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2026
8 - Yasmin Daswani, Natasha Miles (HKG-W) in 2026
7 - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (IND-W) in 2024
Verma reached her half-century in 24 balls and struck the ball cleanly throughout, including a productive spell against Michelle Mavunga. The knock was her 22nd half-century in women’s T20Is overall.
Shafali's record-breaking run across 2026 has been defined by high-impact consistency and sheer destructive intent. Across major competitions, including the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai, the Asian Games in Nagoya, and bilateral series, her tally in 2026 includes one hundred and eight fifties:
In 26 T20I innings in 2026, she has scored 922 runs at an average of approximately 38.41 and a strike rate above 165, making her the highest run-scorer by any player in a calendar year in women’s T20Is. She has also become the only batter to cross 900 T20I runs in a single year.
At 22, Verma, the right-handed opener from Haryana and India’s youngest representative in women’s international cricket, continues to redefine aggressive batting in the shortest format.
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