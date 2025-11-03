Shafali Verma Fulfills Father’s Words With Heroic 87 in India’s World Cup Triumph, 'Your Time Will Come...'

When India scripted history by lifting their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, one name echoed across the DY Patil Stadium — Shafali Verma. The 21-year-old opener, once dropped and battling self-doubt, produced a Player of the Match performance that will go down as one of Indian cricket’s most inspirational comeback stories. With a match-defining 87 off 78 balls and two crucial wickets, Shafali reaffirmed her status as India’s fearless young powerhouse on the world stage. But this triumph wasn’t just a sporting milestone — it was redemption carved through grit, heartbreak, and untiring belief.

Dropped, Broken, But Not Defeated — Shafali’s Turning Point

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Barely a year ago, Shafali’s cricketing world cracked open. The explosive talent who had lit up global T20 cricket was suddenly left out of the India squad, criticised for inconsistency. The setback arrived at the worst possible time — just days after her father, Sanjeev Verma, suffered a heart attack. Protecting him from stress, Shafali hid the painful news of her exclusion.

Her father’s message, however, was the spark she needed.

“No problem. You focus on your practice. Your time will come — just be ready,” Sanjeev reminded her.

Instead of crumbling, Shafali rebuilt. She returned to domestic cricket with renewed hunger, smashing over 900 runs, including a blistering 197 in the BCCI One-Day Trophy quarterfinal and dominating the Challenger Trophy and Women’s Premier League. Her strike-rate? Fearsome. Her mindset? Unshakeable.

Late World Cup Call — And a Statement Knock for the Ages

Despite her domestic dominance, Shafali was not named in the original India Women’s World Cup 2025 squad. Fate opened a door when Pratika Rawal suffered an injury — and Shafali grabbed the lifeline like a warrior.

In the World Cup final, with pressure at its peak and expectations towering, she unleashed a bold yet mature innings, anchoring India with her 104-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana. Her calculated aggression, defence improvements, and fearless lofted strokes showcased a batter in complete control of her craft.

And when captain Harmanpreet Kaur handed her the ball, Shafali delivered again — dismissing Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp to break South Africa’s backbone.

Bat. Ball. Belief. Legacy moment.

Coaches Who Refused to Clip Her Wings

At the Shri Ram Narain Cricket Academy in Rohtak, coaches Bajinder Sharma and Ashwani Kumar watched with pride as their ward conquered the world.

“She was never afraid of the ball. We trained her with boys, gave her the freedom to hit big, and later worked on patience and shot placement,” Sharma recalled.

From practising against U-19 and Ranji players to honing her spin bowling and strike rotation, Shafali evolved into a complete match-winner — without losing her trademark fire.