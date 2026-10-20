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Shafali Verma reprimanded by ICC for breaching code of conduct during IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I

Shafali Verma has received an official reprimand and one demerit point from the ICC for throwing the ball into the ground during the second T20I against Zimbabwe. The sanction came after her match-winning 55 off 25 balls helped India secure a nine-wicket victory and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Shafali Verma reprimanded by ICC for breaching code of conduct during IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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