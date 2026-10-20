/Shafali Verma reprimanded by ICC for breaching code of conduct during IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I

India batter Shafali Verma has received an official reprimand from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its Code of Conduct during the second Women's T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur on Sunday.
The incident occurred in the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings when Shafali dropped Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid-off off the bowling of Sree Charani. Following the missed catch, the Indian batter threw the ball into the ground, leading to a Level 1 charge under the ICC Code of Conduct.
Shafali was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The article relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment, fixtures and fittings during an international match.
The 22-year-old has also received one demerit point on her disciplinary record. This is her first offence within a 24-month period.
Shafali admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by G.S. Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.
The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan, third umpire Anna Harris, and fourth umpire Janani Narayanan.
According to ICC regulations, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum sanction of 50 per cent of a player's match fee. Players can also receive one or two demerit points for such offences.
The disciplinary action came after an impressive batting performance from Shafali in the same match. The opener scored a quickfire 55 off just 25 deliveries as India defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second T20I.
Chasing a target of 103 after Zimbabwe posted 102/8, India reached the target in just 8.5 overs. The victory gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
With the series already decided, India and Zimbabwe are scheduled to face each other in the third and final T20I in Raipur on Tuesday, October 20.
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