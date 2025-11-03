Shafali Verma Shines in Women’s World Cup Final: Record 87 Puts Her in Legendary League With Dhoni & Gambhir

In a captivating night at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Shafali Verma delivered an innings that will be etched in India’s cricketing folklore. The explosive opener, known for her fearless shot-making, showcased maturity, control, and hunger on the grandest stage, making her highest ODI score — a magnificent 87 — in the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Final against South Africa. Though she fell agonisingly short of a history-making hundred, Shafali’s knock powered India to a formidable start and cemented her place alongside icons Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni in India's pantheon of World Cup heroes.

A Statement Innings Born From Patience and Precision

This wasn’t the reckless Shafali of old. This was a refined version — measured, composed and sharp in shot selection. Alongside Smriti Mandhana, Shafali anchored a 104-run opening stand, giving India the platform needed in a pressure-filled summit clash. The early overs were gritty; the first over yielded nothing. But Shafali absorbed the pressure, waited for loose balls, and capitalised smartly — boundaries coming with timing, not desperation.

Her fifty came off 49 balls, the breakthrough she desperately needed after a three-year wait since her last ODI half-century in 2022. The moment symbolised redemption and resilience, especially after her low-key semi-final outing.

Braving Heat, Cramps and Pressure

Navi Mumbai’s heat tested her spirit. Post her half-century, Shafali began battling cramps, requiring medical attention. Yet, instead of retreating, she counterpunched — striking towering sixes to keep India moving. The turning point came when she tried to accelerate further, chipping one into the hands of Sune Luus in the 28th over. She walked off to a standing ovation, just 13 runs shy of what would have been India's first ever century in an ODI World Cup final — men’s or women’s.

But history still belonged to her. Shafali smashed the highest score by an Indian woman in an ODI World Cup final, surpassing Punam Raut (86 in 2017). Only Gambhir (97 in 2011) and Dhoni (91* in 2011) stand above her in this elite list.

Highest Scores for India in an ODI World Cup Final

97 – Gautam Gambhir (2011 Men's World Cup)

91 – MS Dhoni (2011 Men's World Cup)*

87 – Shafali Verma (2025 Women's World Cup)

86 – Punam Raut (2017 Women's World Cup)

82 – Virender Sehwag (2003 Men's World Cup)

To be bracketed with such names speaks volumes about the significance of Shafali’s effort.

A Knock That Answered Critics

Shafali’s road to this final hasn’t been smooth. She was recalled after Pratika Rawal’s injury, and questions were raised after her modest semi-final performance. Sunday in Navi Mumbai, she answered every doubt — with steel, intent and execution.

Her innings wasn't just about power. It was about reading bowlers, adapting to spin pressure phases, and showing range beyond brute hitting. A dropped chance at 56 gave her a lifeline, and she made it count with crucial hits when India needed momentum.

A New Chapter in Indian Women’s Cricket

This innings could well mark a turning point in women's cricket in India — a knock that inspires the next generation, much like Gambhir and Dhoni’s efforts did in 2011. Shafali, still only in her early 20s, now owns a record that bridges eras and brings the women’s game firmly into mainstream conversation.

On a night of nerves, noise, and national hope, Shafali Verma didn’t just play a knock — she announced herself as the future of Indian cricket. The hundred may have stayed away, but history didn’t. And for millions watching, her 87 felt just as special.