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Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana create history with sixth 100-plus stand in Women’s T20Is

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana smashed a 129-run opening stand in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, creating multiple records. The Indian duo equalled the record for most 100-plus partnerships in Women’s T20Is and became the highest-scoring partnership in Asia Cup history.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana create history with sixth 100-plus stand in Women’s T20Is
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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