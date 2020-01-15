Shafali Verma, youngest Indian cricketer to play T20 WC, wants to create a record that no one can break

New Delhi: As the Indian women's cricket team prepares for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, India's youngest cricketer to play in T20I World Cup Shafali Verma has bigger dreams. The 15-year-old recently broke Sachin Tendulkar's 30-year-old record as the youngest player to make an international fifty for her country.

Shafali, who once took inspiration from seeing Sachin, wants to make a record in cricket that no one can break.

The story of how she became a cricketer is very interesting. Shafali played her first match at the age of 9. She played as a substitute for her brother who had fallen sick. Shafali had to wear a boy's t-shirt so that no one could recognize her. She says that playing with boys has helped her a lot in the game.

Live TV

Shafali's hard work and perseverance got her into the national team and she does not want to forget her days of struggle. The right-handed batter from Haryana is still in possession of her old bat and rugged gloves. Shafali says, "A person should never forget their bad times. I started with the same gloves and bat, so I have kept them with me.'

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is slated to take place from February 21 to March 8, 2020 and will be led by Harmanpreet Singh.

The full Indian women's World Cup T20I squad is as follows: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.