/Shah Rukh Khan hails opening of Knight Riders cricket ground in Los Angeles as 'Dream come true'

Reflecting on the historic occasion, Shah Rukh Khan said the project was the culmination of years of planning and a vision to take cricket to newer audiences. “What started as a dream has become a reality today. Bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, to Los Angeles is a landmark moment for all of us. Through this long-term partnership between Fairplex and Knight Riders, we are creating much more than a cricket venue. We are building a space that celebrates community, togetherness, energy and entertainment. It is a place built not just for sport, but also for entertainment, for families, and for memories that will last forever,” he said.