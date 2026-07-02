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Shah Rukh Khan hails opening of Knight Riders cricket ground in Los Angeles as 'Dream come true'

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the opening of the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles, calling it a "dream come true" as the venue hosted its first-ever Major League Cricket match. The stadium marks a historic milestone for the Knight Riders Group, becoming the first global cricket franchise to establish an international-standard cricket ground.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan hails opening of Knight Riders cricket ground in Los Angeles as 'Dream come true'
Image Credit: IANS

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