Shaheen Afridi Channels Inner Wasim Akram To Get Wicket Of David Miller In SA vs PAK 2nd ODI, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a thrilling second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa at Newlands, Shaheen Afridi delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. The experienced left-arm pacer put on a sensational display with the ball, taking four crucial wickets, including the prized scalp of South Africa’s David Miller, to guide Pakistan to an 81-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shaheen Shah Afridi old ball masterclass Ball By Ball pic.twitter.com/m1HmLh9ROn December 20, 2024

Shaheen Afridi's Masterclass with the Ball

Shaheen Afridi’s brilliance was on full display as he tore through the South African batting lineup, registering impressive figures of 4 for 47. His highlight moment came when he dismissed the dangerous David Miller. With South Africa threatening to accelerate, Afridi bowled a perfect delivery that swung back into the left-handed Miller after pitching around the off-stump. The ball took a faint inside edge, and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan pounced on it with a sharp catch. Despite the on-field umpire’s initial not-out call, Rizwan had the confidence to review the decision, and the TV umpire confirmed the faint spike on the ultra-edge, leading to Miller's dismissal.

Shaheen’s ability to swing the ball both ways and his precision in hitting the right lengths made him a constant threat. His performance was pivotal in reducing South Africa to 248 all out, as Pakistan secured their fifth consecutive series victory.

Rizwan and Babar Set the Stage for Pakistan’s Victory

While Shaheen's bowling brilliance stole the show, it was the contributions of captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam that laid the foundation for Pakistan’s total of 329 runs. The duo shared a vital 115-run partnership for the third wicket, with Babar Azam contributing 73 and Rizwan anchoring the innings with a solid 80. Their partnership provided the perfect platform for the middle order to explode later in the innings.

One of the standout performances came from Kamran Ghulam, who hit an exhilarating 63 off just 32 balls, including five massive sixes. His explosive innings in the final stages pushed Pakistan past 320, a target that proved too challenging for the Proteas. The hosts, despite a valiant effort from Heinrich Klaasen, who scored a gutsy 97, were never quite able to recover after losing wickets at crucial intervals.

Shaheen’s Support: Naseem Shah’s Three-Wicket Burst

Alongside Afridi, Naseem Shah also played a vital role in Pakistan’s victory. The young fast bowler took 3 wickets for 37 runs, complementing Afridi’s spell and making life difficult for the South African batsmen. Naseem’s ability to extract bounce and swing added another dimension to Pakistan's pace attack, ensuring the South African chase was never fully on track.

South Africa's Brave Effort Falls Short

South Africa, chasing a daunting total, started brightly, with openers getting starts, but they couldn’t capitalize. Klaasen’s 97 was a shining light in an otherwise disappointing performance, but the lack of partnerships and wickets falling at regular intervals meant the Proteas fell short by 81 runs. Despite the efforts of debutant Kwena Maphaka, who took four wickets for 72 runs, South Africa’s batting frailties were exposed once again.

Pakistan's Dominance: A Complete Team Effort

The win marked Pakistan’s third consecutive series victory in the southern hemisphere, following triumphs in Australia and Zimbabwe. While Shaheen Afridi’s bowling performance grabbed the headlines, it was a team effort that saw Pakistan dominate in all departments. The win was a testament to the depth and balance in the Pakistani squad, with contributions coming from all corners.

In an era where fast bowling often gets overshadowed by the glamor of big-hitting, Shaheen Afridi’s spell reminded everyone of the impact that sharp, precise swing bowling can have in modern-day cricket. With Pakistan securing an unassailable lead in the series, the third ODI now becomes a chance to seal the series with a clean sweep.