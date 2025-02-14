Shaheen Afridi Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi found himself in the middle of an intense on-field altercation with South African batter Matthew Breetzke during the ODI tri-nation series in Karachi. The incident, which occurred in the 28th over of South Africa’s innings, saw Afridi obstructing Breetzke’s path as he attempted a single, leading to physical contact and an exchange of heated words.

For his actions, Afridi was fined 25% of his match fee and handed a demerit point under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with inappropriate physical contact. However, in the aftermath of the incident, the left-arm pacer clarified that it was all part of an effort to unsettle Breetzke and gain a psychological edge.

“For the first time, Matthew didn’t say anything. I kept teasing him to get a wicket. Whatever happened on the field stayed there. Matthew and I met, shook hands, and became good friends,” Afridi revealed in an interview with Geo News.

Pakistan’s Death-Over Dilemma Exposed

While the fiery exchange grabbed headlines, Afridi also acknowledged Pakistan’s struggles in the death overs—a recurring issue that has haunted the Men in Green in recent encounters. The problem first surfaced in their opening match against New Zealand, where Glenn Phillips unleashed an onslaught, smashing 71 runs in the last four overs against Afridi and Naseem Shah. Against South Africa, the struggles continued. Despite a strong start, Pakistan’s bowling attack faltered in the final overs, with Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Khushdil Shah conceding 46 runs in the last four overs. This allowed South Africa to post a daunting total of 352/5, putting Pakistan’s chase under significant pressure.

“We admit that we haven’t been performing well in the final overs,” Afridi said, acknowledging the team’s need for better execution under pressure.