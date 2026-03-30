Shaheen Afridi freezes when Ramiz Raja asks question about ball tampering controversy in PSL 2026, video goes viral - Watch

A viral post-match video from Pakistan Super League 2026 has put Shaheen Afridi under intense scrutiny after a ball-tampering controversy cost Lahore Qalandars a crucial game against Karachi Kings. Within minutes of the match ending, Ramiz Raja publicly questioned Shaheen on-air. The Lahore captain appeared visibly uncertain, admitting he needed to “see the video” before commenting - a response that has now gone viral and triggered debate across cricket circles.

Ramiz Raja to Shaheen Afridi:



"The ball was taken from you at the end because of the ball tempering so what are your thoughts on that?"



Shaheen Afridi:



"I don’t know about this. We will see that in cameras. We will discuss who did that." pic.twitter.com/j2f8ofri3y March 29, 2026

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What Happened: Ball Change, Penalty, Match Turned

The controversy erupted in the 19th over when Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman were seen handling the ball moments before the final over.

Umpires intervened immediately

Ball was inspected and replaced

Five penalty runs were awarded to Karachi Kings

Target dropped from 14 to just 9 in the final over

Karachi capitalised instantly, sealing the chase within three balls. The decision effectively flipped the match and became the defining moment of the contest.

Viral Moment: Ramiz Raja vs Shaheen Afridi

The post-match exchange is now the biggest talking point.

When pressed by Ramiz Raja about the alleged ball-tampering, Shaheen struggled to give a clear answer:

“I don't know about this, and we'll see if it's there in the camera and discuss what it is. Actually, five runs were taken and we can't do anything.”

Ramiz did not back off and questioned the sequence of events around the ball change.

Shaheen responded with a defensive clarification:

“I can only speak for myself. There was never any attempt on my part to change the condition of the ball, or even to try.”

He further added:

“Unless we see the proof, I think it's a big decision. I have not been called for an enquiry.”

This is not just a single controversial call. It hits multiple layers:

Captaincy pressure: Shaheen’s inability to give a firm response raises questions about on-field control

PSL credibility: Repeated controversies risk damaging the league’s global image

Match integrity: A five-run penalty in a final-over chase is massive in T20 cricket

Historically, ball-tampering incidents - from international cricket to franchise leagues - have led to suspensions and long-term scrutiny. Even the perception of wrongdoing can shift narratives quickly.

Tactical Impact: How Lahore Lost Control

From a cricketing perspective, the timing was disastrous:

Lahore had momentum going into the final over

Haris Rauf had already taken a wicket on the first ball

The penalty reduced scoreboard pressure instantly

In high-pressure T20 finishes, even a 5-run swing changes field placements, bowling strategy, and batter intent. Karachi needed just one boundary less and that proved decisive.